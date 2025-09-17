NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16, set to rollout in beta soon: What's new

Nothing OS 4.0: Availability
Nothing OS 4.0: What is new
- Design: The Nothing OS 4 update is said to introduce a sharper, more thoughtful design across the interface. Standardised components, reimagined lock screen clocks, and a cleaner Quick Settings layout will bring a more unified and clutter-free experience. There may be some new features coming with the new update, as the teaser video includes a new umbrella icon and a wheel-like graphic in a circular form. The to-do list is expected to get a new widget with a square icon, while a pill-shaped toggle design will also debut with the update.
- Extra Dark Mode: Nothing said that its dark aesthetic will be deeper and smarter, with a new mode designed to reduce eye strain while reducing power consumption.
- Pop-up View: The new Pop-up View will support two floating app icons, allowing faster task switching and smoother multitasking. Swiping up from the bottom edge will minimise a window and a pull down gesture will expand it to full screen.
- App optimisation: The update will fine-tune how apps start and run more smoothly. Optimisations will also boost responsiveness and overall system performance.
- Photography experience: Nothing OS 4.0 is said to improve the Camera and Gallery apps. It will introduce new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout.
- AI under user control: The update will also add controls to manage AI behaviour such as a usage dashboard and AI status hints. The company said that it will improve data privacy of the user while using AI features.
- General improvements: Other refinements include a more responsive lock screen and always-on display, clearer brightness controls, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and overall system stability. Faster access to Bluetooth recording will also be introduced.
Nothing OS 4.0: Eligible smartphones
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 3
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus
- Nothing Phone 3a
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro
- CMF Phone 1
- CMF Phone 2 Pro
