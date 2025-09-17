NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16, set to rollout in beta soon: What's new

Nothing has announced that the Open Beta program for its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 will begin soon. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the company said, “Life runs easier on Nothing OS 4.0, coming soon” with a teaser video shared alongside, hinting at fresh design changes across the interface. The update is said to bring a sharper, more thoughtful design across the system. Meanwhile, it is also said to bring app optimisation to boost responsiveness and overall system performance.

Nothing OS 4.0: Availability

Nothing will roll out an open beta of the Nothing OS 4.0 soon, giving select users early access to the new user interface. Last month, Nothing began “Closed Beta” testing of Nothing OS 4 on the Phone 3. At the time of the announcement, the company said that it will begin rolling out the Android 16 update in September. With the latest teaser now live, the company appears to be sticking to that schedule.

In a post on its Community platform, Nothing previewed the features coming with Nothing OS 4.0: Design: The Nothing OS 4 update is said to introduce a sharper, more thoughtful design across the interface. Standardised components, reimagined lock screen clocks, and a cleaner Quick Settings layout will bring a more unified and clutter-free experience. There may be some new features coming with the new update, as the teaser video includes a new umbrella icon and a wheel-like graphic in a circular form. The to-do list is expected to get a new widget with a square icon, while a pill-shaped toggle design will also debut with the update.

Extra Dark Mode: Nothing said that its dark aesthetic will be deeper and smarter, with a new mode designed to reduce eye strain while reducing power consumption.

Pop-up View: The new Pop-up View will support two floating app icons, allowing faster task switching and smoother multitasking. Swiping up from the bottom edge will minimise a window and a pull down gesture will expand it to full screen.

App optimisation: The update will fine-tune how apps start and run more smoothly. Optimisations will also boost responsiveness and overall system performance.

Photography experience: Nothing OS 4.0 is said to improve the Camera and Gallery apps. It will introduce new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout.

AI under user control: The update will also add controls to manage AI behaviour such as a usage dashboard and AI status hints. The company said that it will improve data privacy of the user while using AI features.

General improvements: Other refinements include a more responsive lock screen and always-on display, clearer brightness controls, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and overall system stability. Faster access to Bluetooth recording will also be introduced.