Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

When it comes to salaries, tech companies rule the roost, offering the most premium paychecks to their employees. Leaked documents from the tech giant Google show the extent to which top software engineers get paid for their services.

In 2022, the median total salary for Google employees was $279,802, as per the leaked internal data reviewed by Business Insider. Among the most paid roles at Google, software engineers stood out with the biggest base compensation of $718,000 last year.

Google employees' salary leaked: Insights The information comes from an internal spreadsheet shared between Google employees and consists of data from more than 12,000 U.S. employees for 2022, covering positions like software engineers, business analysts, and salespeople.

While software engineers had the highest base compensation, greatest equity, and rewards, all of the main 10 highest-paying positions in engineering, business, and sales received base pay rates well into six figures.

As per the report, Google employees' earnings go beyond base compensations and incorporate options and rewards. In 2022, a software engineer’s maximum equity shot up to around $1.5 million. Nevertheless, Google trails behind Meta ($296,320) in middle base compensation but is well above Salesforce ($199,130) and Adobe ($170,679), as per data gathered by MyLogIQ and analysed by The Wall Street Journal.

Here is a look at the 10 highest base salaries at Google across all industries for last year, per Insider's report. The information is restricted to U.S. full-time workers and excludes compensations from Alphabet's Other Bets ventures, such as Waymo and Verily. Likewise, not all workers revealed their equity and bonus data.

Google employees' salary leaked: Top 10 Highest Base Salaries at Google in 2022

• Software engineer: $718,000

• Engineering manager (software engineering): $400,000

• Enterprise direct sales: $377,000

• Legal corporate counsel: $320,000

• Sales strategy: $320,000

• UX design: $315,000

• Government affairs & public policy: $312,000

• Research scientist: $309,000

• Cloud sales: $302,000

• Program manager: $300,000.