Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its smart home display device by the end of this year, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The device, which is expected to function as a central hub for smart home products, was initially slated for a spring 2025 launch but has now been delayed.

Bloomberg had previously reported that the delay may have been caused by challenges in developing new capabilities for Siri, which is expected to serve as the primary interface for the device. Apple’s AI-powered version of Siri , originally planned for rollout with iOS 18.4 , has been delayed, likely due to internal bugs discovered during testing. The new Siri is now expected to debut with the next iOS cycle instead.

Apple AI Smart home hub: What to expect

The smart home display is expected to serve as a HomeKit hub, allowing users to control other smart home devices directly from a single interface. According to reports, the device will feature a six-inch square touchscreen, thick bezels, and a front-facing camera for video calls. It may also come with a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and optional mounting accessories, including a wall bracket and a stand with integrated speakers.

In terms of software, the display will reportedly feature a touch interface that blends elements from watchOS and iPhone’s StandBy mode. It is expected to run a custom operating system and offer access to the App Store, enabling use of apps for media playback, web Browse, news, and more. The device is also said to support FaceTime, and offer integration with Notes, Calendar, and other core iOS services.

Siri integration is anticipated to be central to the experience, allowing users to issue voice commands for controlling smart devices, launching apps, or accessing information.

Other smart home devices: What to expect

Beyond the smart home display, Apple is also said to be working on a robotic tabletop device, as per Bloomberg. This experimental product is expected to feature an iPad-like screen mounted on a robotic arm, capable of adjusting its position based on user behaviour and surroundings.

The device would reportedly use AI to sense who is interacting with it, determine what they’re doing, and identify who they’re speaking to—enabling it to respond in a context-aware manner by moving or reorienting itself accordingly.

According to the report, this robotic device is considered a major priority within Apple and could launch within the next one to two years.