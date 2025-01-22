Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Google has released the third beta of Android 15's second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2). This beta version, available on select Pixel devices, builds on enhancements introduced in Android 15 and the Android 15 QPR1 update, focusing on stability, performance, and bug fixes. Additionally, Google has addressed several user-reported issues, such as the one that previously caused devices to restart during phone calls.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3: Eligible devices

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is accessible to the following Google Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3: Resolved issues

Google has resolved several issues reported by users in this latest beta update, including: