Apple releases iOS 18.3 RC: Check new Intelligence features for iPhones

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 18.3 Release Candidate (RC) build to select developers and public beta testers, suggesting that the new version is nearing the end of its beta cycle. iOS 18.3 brings several changes to the Apple Intelligence-powered Notification Summaries feature and Visual Intelligence on select iPhones. The new version of the platform also automatically enables Apple Intelligence on iPhones that support it.

iOS 18.3 RC features the build number 22D60, and is available for users enrolled in Apple's beta programs. Public release is expected by the end of this month. It should also be noted that the update will be available for all iPhone users running iOS 18.2. However, Apple Intelligence features will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series.

iOS 18.3 RC: What is new

Apple Intelligence enabled by default:

Up until now, Apple Intelligence has been an opt-in set of features. However, with iOS 18.3, Apple is enabling the suite by default on compatible iPhones. In the release note of iOS 18.3 RC build, Apple said, "For users new or upgrading to iOS 18.3, Apple Intelligence will be enabled automatically during iPhone onboarding." Users can still disable Apple Intelligence on their iPhones by turning off the Apple Intelligence toggle in the Apple Intelligence and Siri Settings pane.

Notification Summaries:

With iOS 18.3, Apple has temporarily disabled its AI-powered 'Notification Summaries' feature for news and entertainment apps. This decision follows reports, including those from the BBC, which highlighted errors in summaries generated by Apple Intelligence for notifications from the BBC News app. Besides, Apple brings the following changes to the feature:

A prompt now informs users that the feature is in beta when enabling notification summaries.

Notification summaries on the Lock Screen are now shown in italics for easier identification.

Users can disable notification summaries for specific apps directly from the Lock Screen or Notification Centre by swiping, selecting "Options," and tapping "Turn Off Summaries."

A warning in the Settings app notes that notification summaries may contain errors.

With iOS 18.2 last month, Apple enabled the Visual Intelligence feature on iPhone 16 series models, leveraging the new Camera Control button. The feature is getting the following new features with iOS 18.3:

If the Visual Intelligence camera interface detects a poster or a flyer, it will allow users to add an event to the calendar.

The feature can now also identify plants and animals.

Other:

Beyond these features, iOS 18.3 adds compatibility for robot vacuum cleaners within the Home app. It also restores the ability to perform repeated calculations using the equals button on the Calculator app.