Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Data and time, where to watch, what to expect

Samsung is hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 on January 22, where the South Korean electronics maker will unveil the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. The series will debut with the Android 15 operating system-based One UI 7 interface, introducing enhanced artificial intelligence features. Additionally, the company is expected to preview its first smart glasses, named Samsung XR, which will operate on Google’s XR platform and feature a Qualcomm chip. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22. It will commence at 11:30 pm (IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, newsroom website, and official website. Updates from the event will also be shared on Samsung’s social media handles across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other platforms. A video feed embedded at the end of this article will also stream the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Continuing the trend of recent years, the next-generation Galaxy S series will include three models – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a departure from the two-chip strategy employed in the previous generation.

The Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to feature design enhancements, improved imaging capabilities, and larger capacity batteries. However, much like 2024, the spotlight remains on software advancements, particularly with One UI 7 and new Galaxy AI features.

One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

Ahead of the event, Samsung has confirmed several details about One UI 7 and Galaxy AI. The Android 15-based user interface will introduce new features such as the “Now Bar” on the lock screen, which displays app activity tailored to user preferences and curated with AI assistance, as well as Google Gemini Live integration. The camera interface and system UI are also set to incorporate redesigned elements.

Regarding Galaxy AI, the company is expected to introduce AI-powered writing tools integrated into the system keyboard, offering text summarisation, writing style suggestions, spelling and grammar checks, and bullet-point formatting. Other anticipated AI-driven features include multimodal AI support for text, speech, and photo inputs; expanded language support for call transcription; and advanced video editing tools.