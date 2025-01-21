Tech wrap Jan 21: Noise ColorFit Pro 6, WhatsApp, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Indian brand Noise has introduced its ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches, which include the ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max. Both models feature built-in AI capabilities designed for personalisation and health insights.

WhatsApp is testing a feature allowing users to include music tracks in their Status updates, as reported by WABetaInfo. Similar to Instagram Stories, this feature offers a music-adding interface and is currently in beta testing for select users on Android and iOS.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release the 16GB RAM variant of its Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone in specific Asian markets, including India. According to SamMobile, this variant is expected to deliver enhanced performance compared to the 12GB RAM model.

Canon has rolled out a new iOS app named "Live Switcher Mobile," enabling content creators to stream live using multiple cameras. The app supports live feed switching across up to three devices, such as iPads and iPhones, connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It also allows streaming to platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Reports about Samsung's 2025 foldable line-up reveal plans for four devices, including a tri-folding smartphone, as per 9To5Google citing The Elec. Alongside this, Samsung is set to release a budget-friendly flip-style foldable under its Fan Edition (FE) series.

Apple is reportedly set to introduce a new "iPhone 17 Air" model in 2025, replacing the Plus variant in its iPhone 17 series. As reported by 9To5Mac, this upcoming device is anticipated to feature a sleek design influenced by the iPad Pro, alongside new functionality and aesthetics.

Independent research indicates Apple’s iPhone sales in China fell by 18.2 per cent during the December quarter, marking a significant decline in the company’s second-largest market after the United States.