OpenAI announces $500 bn 'The Stargate Project'; here's what we know so far

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has unveiled a new initiative, 'The Stargate Project,' committing $500 billion to developing AI infrastructure over the next four years.

The project will focus on building data centres dedicated exclusively to OpenAI as the company continues to expand its generative AI computing capabilities. An initial $100 billion is set to be deployed immediately to kick-start the initiative.

Stargate's development is being led by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and Abu Dhabi's MGX. SoftBank will oversee the financial aspects, while OpenAI will manage operations. Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, has been appointed chairman of the project.

The construction phase has already commenced, beginning in Texas. This initial site is believed to be Oracle's project in Abilene, Texas, a location leased from Crusoe. Speaking at a White House press conference, Oracle founder Larry Ellison revealed that 10 data centres are under construction at the Texas site.

OpenAI has also indicated plans to expand further, stating that it is "evaluating potential sites across the country for additional campuses as we finalise definitive agreements."

The Stargate Project: What we know so far?

Several technology leaders, including SoftBank’s Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI, will play crucial roles in the project. The collaboration between OpenAI, Oracle, and Nvidia will be central to building and operating the new computing system. OpenAI also highlighted its long-standing relationship with Nvidia, which began in 2016, as well as a more recent partnership with Oracle during the announcement of The Stargate Project.

Besides, OpenAI also reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, stating that it will continue to utilise Azure services to train advanced AI models and deliver innovative products and services. The company further expressed its intention to partner with firms specialising in various aspects of data centre infrastructure, from energy and land management to construction and equipment supply.

While specific project details remain under wraps, OpenAI had previously shared a proposal with the White House outlining plans for 5GW data centres, which would rank among the largest facilities globally.

During the press conference announcing the Stargate Project, US President Donald Trump underlined the importance of keeping such developments within the United States. "China and others are competitors, but we want this to stay in our country. We’ll use emergency declarations to expedite the process, ensuring the necessary electricity production and infrastructure are built efficiently," he said.

On the occasion, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described The Stargate Project as transformative, saying: "I believe this will be the most important endeavour of this era."