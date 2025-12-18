Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out its new Google News Audio Briefing feature on Android devices. According to a report by 9To5Google, it is a listening-focused option for users who prefer audio updates over reading. As reported, the feature was first announced last week as part of a pilot programme in which Google is working with news publishers worldwide to test how AI-powered tools could change the way people consume news. The rollout also adds a new Listen tab inside the Google News app.

Previously, Google has tested audio updates through the Daily Listen feature in the Discover feed. The Audio Briefing is now being spotted in the US with version 5.146.x of the Google News app on Android.

Google News Audio Briefing: How it works According to the report, Audio Briefing is an AI-generated summary of the day's news, presented in an audio format. It pulls stories from multiple publishers and combines them into a single briefing, which gives users an overview before they choose to read full articles. The report added that Google said the feature is experimental and includes a clear disclaimer that AI-generated content can make mistakes. New Listen tab in Google News As reported, Google News app now includes a fourth tab called Listen, marked by a headphones icon with an AI badge. The three existing tab option include Home, following and Newsstand. As per the report, opening the tab brings up an audio player that slides up from the bottom of the screen. The interface follows Google's Material 3 Expressive design, with large playback buttons and clear controls.

The audio player gives options to pause or play, change playback speed, rewind by 15 seconds, skip forward by 30 seconds or jump to the next topic. There's also a feedback option, allowing users to report issues or share thoughts on the AI-generated briefing. How the audio experience works According to the images posted by 9to5 Google, while a story is playing, the headline appears at the top, along with a button to view the featured article. Another option lets users explore related stories under Full Coverage. The audio player can be minimised into a small bar, allowing users to continue browsing Google News or use other apps while the briefing plays in the background. Standard playback controls also appear in the notification panel.