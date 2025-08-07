Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

Motorola integrates Microsoft's Copilot Vision into its moto ai suite, offering real-time, camera-based AI interactions on select devices in select regions

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Motorola has now included Microsoft’s Copilot Vision AI feature within its “moto ai” suite. This will bring enhanced, camera-based AI experience to select Motorola devices in select regions. According to Motorola, the feature marks a deeper integration of Microsoft’s Copilot capabilities and strengthens the partnership between the two companies.
 
Motorola has announced that the Copilot app will now come pre-installed on latest Motorola devices with Copilot Vision feature integrated within moto ai.

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai

Microsoft’s Copilot Vision allows users to interact with their surroundings in real time by simply pointing their device’s camera and asking questions. Whether it is identifying a plant, understanding a household object, or navigating unfamiliar places, Copilot Vision uses visual understanding to provide helpful, context-aware responses.
 
The company said that the feature offers an intuitive and user-friendly interaction style, making it an accessible tool for everyday use. For instance, plant enthusiasts can analyse their plant’s health using the front or rear camera, while users of the Razr-series flip-style phones can get the experience hands-free via the external display or tent mode, without flipping open the device.
 
This feature is similar to what Google offers through its Gemini Live interface. However, native integration of Copilot Vision into moto ai gives the user option to choose between the services as per their preference. 

Privacy

Motorola said that it has also focused on user privacy. Copilot Vision requires explicit permission before accessing the device’s camera or microphone. Users remain in full control of when and how the feature is activated. Additionally, the company offers a trial experience for Copilot Vision, allowing users to explore its functionality before signing into Copilot.

Availability

The company said that Copilot Vision will be available on Motorola devices in select regions including the US and India in the coming week, excluding moto e-series smartphones.

Topics :MotorolaTech NewsMotorola phonesMotorola IndiaMicrosoft Copilot

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

