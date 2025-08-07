Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

Motorola has now included Microsoft’s Copilot Vision AI feature within its “moto ai” suite. This will bring enhanced, camera-based AI experience to select Motorola devices in select regions. According to Motorola, the feature marks a deeper integration of Microsoft’s Copilot capabilities and strengthens the partnership between the two companies.

Motorola has announced that the Copilot app will now come pre-installed on latest Motorola devices with Copilot Vision feature integrated within moto ai.

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai

Microsoft’s Copilot Vision allows users to interact with their surroundings in real time by simply pointing their device’s camera and asking questions. Whether it is identifying a plant, understanding a household object, or navigating unfamiliar places, Copilot Vision uses visual understanding to provide helpful, context-aware responses.

The company said that the feature offers an intuitive and user-friendly interaction style, making it an accessible tool for everyday use. For instance, plant enthusiasts can analyse their plant’s health using the front or rear camera, while users of the Razr-series flip-style phones can get the experience hands-free via the external display or tent mode, without flipping open the device. ALSO READ: Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets This feature is similar to what Google offers through its Gemini Live interface. However, native integration of Copilot Vision into moto ai gives the user option to choose between the services as per their preference.