OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today: What to expect, livestream details

US-based AI startup OpenAI is expected to unveil its next-generation model, GPT-5, today. The company posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that read: “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT,” replacing the 'S' with a '5' — a likely hint at the GPT-5 launch. The livestream is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

Notably, the ChatGPT maker has had a busy week this month as it optimised the platform with mental health-focused features, then released two new open-weight AI models that can run on PCs locally, and now it has teased the unveiling of the next generation of GPT AI models. Earlier last month, several reports claimed that the GPT-5 would be released in early August, and now, with this X post about the livestream, it is possible that the same would be unveiled tonight.

It appears that Microsoft has already been testing GPT-5 in Copilot . A report from technology news outlet TestingCatalog indicates that Microsoft has started testing GPT-5 capabilities within the Copilot interface, hinting that Copilot may adopt GPT-5 shortly after its release on ChatGPT. ALSO READ: Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets GPT-5: What to expect GPT-5 is expected to break away from the traditional single-model format, functioning instead as a modular system that brings together several specialised models for different tasks, reported The Verge. OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has previously suggested that GPT-5 will incorporate the o3 model alongside other technologies, with the goal of creating a more streamlined and efficient AI ecosystem. Additionally, while replying to an X user who asked if GPT can recommend shows now, Altman said: “Turns out yes!”