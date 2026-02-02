OnePlus 16 may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 'Pro': What to expect

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 16, by the end of 2026, following a similar timeline to the OnePlus 15. According to GSMArena, details have surfaced online suggesting possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by a “Pro version” of Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chip, likely to be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. It is also said to pack a significantly larger 9,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is still in the early stages of development, meaning final specifications may change ahead of launch.

OnePlus 16: What to expect

According to the report, the smartphone is expected to sport a flat BOE X5 OLED display with a 1220p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. On the performance front, the OnePlus 16 may be powered by a Pro variant of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, which is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2026. It is likely to be paired with LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, with no option for storage expansion.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 9,000mAh battery, with support for up to 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This would mark a notable upgrade over the OnePlus 15, which packs a 7,300mAh battery. ALSO READ: Apple may explore clamshell foldable iPhone after first fold launch: Report In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature two 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensors — one for the main camera and another for a periscope telephoto lens. The report also mentions the possibility of a new ultrawide camera, though specific details are not yet known. Other reported additions include an Ultrasonic 2.0 in-display fingerprint scanner, dual coaxial speakers, and a 0916R vibration motor.