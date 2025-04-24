Google I/O 2025: Android XR, in-car Gemini, Android 16, and more expected

Google has released a list of key topics it will focus on at its upcoming developer-focused I/O conference, which will take place on May 21. Among the highlights is “Material 3 Expressive”, described as the “future of Google’s UX design”, which will introduce emotional design patterns and updated guidelines.

The conference will also feature announcements on desktop windowing for Android, enabling better multi-tasking capabilities, and a new set of generative artificial intelligence application programming interfaces (APIs) powered by Gemini Nano, aimed at supporting text summarisation, proofreading, rewriting, and generating image descriptions.

Material 3 Expressive

Google will focus on increasing engagement through emotional design in Material 3 Expressive, offering design insights, revised guidelines, and early access to design files and code.

Compose and AI on Android XR

Google will release Android XR Software Development Kit (SDK) Beta, including enhancements to Jetpack Compose for XR and advanced AI capabilities.

Also Read

Building differentiated apps for Android XR with 3D content

Google says with the updated Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore for XR, developers can add 3D models, stereo video and hand-tracking to apps using the new SDK preview. says with the updated Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore for XR, developers can add 3D models, stereo video and hand-tracking to apps using the new SDK preview.

Google TV

Google aims to enhance user engagement on Google TV by exploring the Video Discovery API and preparing for Android 16 for TV.

In-car Gemini

Google will preview Gemini in-car and offer tools to developers to build apps for Android Auto and Automotive OS to create immersive entertainment, gaming and navigation tools.

Google Pay and Google Wallet features

Google explores new features aimed at reducing fraud, simplifying checkout and enabling digital IDs with updated tools to help improve conversions and engagement.

Desktop-grade windowing and stylus support

Google will offer developers with tools to help them integrate their apps with support for stylus input and desktop-style multitasking.

Gemini Nano on Android for on-device generative AI

Google will release Gemini Nano’s APIs for developers to create private, offline AI experiences for text and image tasks such as summarising or rewriting.