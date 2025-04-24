Home / Technology / Tech News / Google I/O 2025: Android XR, in-car Gemini, Android 16, and more expected

Google I/O 2025: Android XR, in-car Gemini, Android 16, and more expected

Ahead of I/O 2025, scheduled for May 21, Google has confirmed announcements related to Material 3 Expressive, Android 16 for TV, Gemini for Android Automotive, and the public launch of Android XR

Google I/O
Google I/O (Image: Google I/O)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Google has released a list of key topics it will focus on at its upcoming developer-focused I/O conference, which will take place on May 21. Among the highlights is “Material 3 Expressive”, described as the “future of Google’s UX design”, which will introduce emotional design patterns and updated guidelines.
 
The conference will also feature announcements on desktop windowing for Android, enabling better multi-tasking capabilities, and a new set of generative artificial intelligence application programming interfaces (APIs) powered by Gemini Nano, aimed at supporting text summarisation, proofreading, rewriting, and generating image descriptions.
 
Material 3 Expressive
 
Google will focus on increasing engagement through emotional design in Material 3 Expressive, offering design insights, revised guidelines, and early access to design files and code.
 
Compose and AI on Android XR
 
Google will release Android XR Software Development Kit (SDK) Beta, including enhancements to Jetpack Compose for XR and advanced AI capabilities.

Building differentiated apps for Android XR with 3D content
 
Google says with the updated Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore for XR, developers can add 3D models, stereo video and hand-tracking to apps using the new SDK preview.
 
Google TV
 
Google aims to enhance user engagement on Google TV by exploring the Video Discovery API and preparing for Android 16 for TV.
 
In-car Gemini
 
Google will preview Gemini in-car and offer tools to developers to build apps for Android Auto and Automotive OS to create immersive entertainment, gaming and navigation tools.
 
Google Pay and Google Wallet features
 
Google explores new features aimed at reducing fraud, simplifying checkout and enabling digital IDs with updated tools to help improve conversions and engagement.
 
Desktop-grade windowing and stylus support
 
Google will offer developers with tools to help them integrate their apps with support for stylus input and desktop-style multitasking.
Gemini Nano on Android for on-device generative AI
 
Google will release Gemini Nano’s APIs for developers to create private, offline AI experiences for text and image tasks such as summarising or rewriting.
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

