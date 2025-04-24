LG smart TVs get Xbox app in beta for gaming without console: Details here

LG Electronics has announced the arrival of the Xbox app on a select range of its smart televisions. This move followed South Korean electronics maker’s partnership with Xbox in January this year. With the app, users can access Microsoft’s Xbox game library and play eligible games without requiring a console. The Xbox app will be available through the LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps on LG TVs and select smart monitors running webOS 24 and newer versions. It will also soon be available on StanbyME screens, confirmed the company. To play eligible games, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is required.

ALSO READ: Reddit expands AI-powered 'Answers' to India: What is it and how it works “Conveniently accessible from the Gaming Portal and the LG Apps, the Xbox app enables LG TV owners to jump straight into gameplay from day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, launching hundreds of titles from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios and more – with just a compatible controller,” LG Electronics said in a press note.

The Xbox cloud gaming service is currently not available in India. According to LG, the Xbox app is available in over 25 countries – including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.

The Xbox app in beta is available on 2022 LG OLED TVs and 2023 OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD TVs – provided they have been updated to software version 23.20.01 or higher.

Highlighting the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, LG Electronics said that the membership enables users to explore a dynamic line-up of games, from action-packed titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to popular games like Avowed, South of Midnight, and upcoming releases like Towerborne.

With Game Pass Ultimate, users can also stream a select catalogue of games they already own.

In related news, Microsoft recently introduced a series of updates to the Xbox platform, aimed at improving the gaming experience across mobile devices, consoles and other streaming platforms. Among the notable improvements is the upcoming ability to purchase games, Game Pass subscriptions and add-on content directly through the Xbox app on Android and iOS.

Another significant update involves Xbox Remote Play, which is being expanded to additional platforms. Gamers will soon be able to stream their console games through web browsers on mobile devices, as well as on Samsung and Amazon Fire TV devices. With Xbox app arrival on its smart TVs, LG Electronics joins the list.