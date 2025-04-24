WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp has announced a new feature to enhance the platform security with regard to individual and group chats. Called “Advanced Chat Privacy”, this feature adds an extra layer of privacy to chats by preventing users from exporting chats and auto-downloading media on their phones. This new feature will also disallow users from mentioning Meta AI in messages or asking Meta AI questions in chat.

According to WhatsApp, the motive behind this move is to give every person in a group chat the reassurance that no one can take what is being shared and said outside the chat.

This new setting is rolling out to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp and will be available in both chats and groups.

How to turn on “Advanced Chat Privacy” on WhatsApp

To enable the new option, simply tap the chat name and choose “Advanced Chat Privacy” from the menu.

In a press release, the company said, “This is the first version of this feature and we’re planning to add more to it so that it will eventually include even more protections.”

Although WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption to secure conversations, this new setting adds an extra layer of protection. It complements the platform’s existing privacy tools like disappearing messages and chat lock, further strengthening user privacy.

Closure of loophole soon?

Users can continue to capture individual screenshots for now. However, WhatsApp has mentioned that additional updates to Advanced Chat Privacy are on the way, which may eventually include restrictions on screenshots as part of enhanced security measures.

According to the Meta-owned platform, this feature is particularly useful in scenarios where participants might not be familiar with each other but are engaging in conversations on sensitive matters—such as sharing personal health concerns in a support group or collaborating on important community topics.