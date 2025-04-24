Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 7 with 7200 mAh battery unveiled: Check specs, features, and more

Realme GT 7 with 7200 mAh battery unveiled: Check specs, features, and more

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus, the Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch display and boasts IP68/69 for dust and water resistance. Below are the details

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the GT 7 in China. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch display and packs a 7,200mAh battery. The phone boasts IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone’s India launch is not officially announced yet, but it is expected to arrive in the country soon.
 
Realme GT 7: Details
 
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage, the Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch fullHD+ BOE display of a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 7,200 battery, which supports 100W wired charging.
 
For the camera system, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera.
 
On the software front, the device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.  It is IP68/69 rated for resistance against dust and water.
 
In China, pricing for the Realme GT 7 smartphone starts at CNY 2,500. It is offered in three colours: Graphene Snow, Graphene Blue, and Graphene Night. 

Realme GT 7: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8 ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,200mAh, 100W wired charging
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • Protection: IP68/69
Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphonesTechnology

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

