Realme GT 7 with 7200 mAh battery unveiled: Check specs, features, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the GT 7 in China. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch display and packs a 7,200mAh battery. The phone boasts IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone’s India launch is not officially announced yet, but it is expected to arrive in the country soon.

Realme GT 7: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage, the Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch fullHD+ BOE display of a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 7,200 battery, which supports 100W wired charging.

For the camera system, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It is IP68/69 rated for resistance against dust and water.

In China, pricing for the Realme GT 7 smartphone starts at CNY 2,500. It is offered in three colours: Graphene Snow, Graphene Blue, and Graphene Night.

Realme GT 7: Specifications