MSI unveils AMD Ryzen-powered Claw A8 gaming handheld at Computex 2025

MSI unveiled its upcoming MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM handheld gaming device at Computex 2025; however, it has not yet revealed the release timeline or the price for the device

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics brand MSI has officially unveiled a new variant of its Claw A8 handheld gaming device at Computex 2025, this time powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor. The new model will offer up to 24GB of DDR5 RAM, slightly less than the 32GB available on the Intel-powered version.
 
The AMD-powered Claw A8 BZ2EM marks MSI’s entry into offering dual chipset options for its gaming handheld line-up. While the Intel version is already on the market, the AMD edition expands the line-up to give consumers more hardware flexibility. MSI has not yet disclosed pricing details or the expected launch date for the AMD version of the Claw A8. 

MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM: Details

 
The MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM is a handheld gaming device equipped with some powerful hardware under the hood. According to a report by The Verge, MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM’s core is the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 890M GPU. The system reportedly supports up to 24GB of RAM.
  The device is likely to feature an 8-inch full HD (1080p) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. Storage options will reportedly include a single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot along with a microSD card reader, providing flexibility for expanding game libraries and media.
 
According to the report, MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM will be shipped with a 80Wh battery and will run on Windows 11 Home, giving users access to a full desktop operating environment. Despite its performance capabilities, the device will reportedly be relatively compact and portable, measuring 299.5 x 126.2 x 24mm and weighing in at 765 grams.

MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM: Expected specifications

  • Display: 8-inch, 1080p, 120Hz, VRR
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme
  • GPU: AMD Radeon 890M
  • RAM: Up to 24GB
  • Storage: 1x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4) and 1x microSD card reader
  • Battery: 80Wh
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Dimensions: 299.5 x 126.2 x 24mm
  • Weight: 765g
First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

