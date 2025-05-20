Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: May 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: May 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for today. Follow the guide below to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for today, giving players the opportunity to access in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to obtain exclusive content, including limited-edition costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium items that improve gameplay.
 
Since each code comes with a usage cap and expires after a short time, players are encouraged to redeem them promptly.
 
Below is the updated list of active codes along with simple steps on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for today are:
  • ASDF67GHJKL9 
  • HJKL56POIUYT 
  • BNML12ZXCVBN 
  • GFDS78POIUAS 
  • MNBV34ASDFZX 
  • POIU90ZXCVNM 
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ 
  • YUIO34LKJMNB 
  • FFMXTY89VCX2L 
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP 
  • QWER89ASDFGH 
  • CVBN45QWERTY 
  • JHGF01LKJHGF 
  • LKJH67QWERTB 
  • TREW23ASDFGH

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the corresponding rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For rewards involving in-game currency such as diamonds or gold, the amount is instantly added to the player’s account. 
 
These codes offer players access to exclusive content like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that improve the look of the game.
 
With each code limited to 500 redemptions per day and active for only 12 hours, timely redemption is highly recommended.
