NASA's cleanrooms reveal 26 new types of bacteria that could survive space

NASA scientists have discovered 26 previously unknown types of bacteria thriving in its spacecraft cleanrooms – ultra-sterile environments designed to keep contaminants out of missions. A new study published in the journal Microbiome suggests these hardy microbes possess extraordinary traits that could help them survive the extreme conditions of space.

It was discovered that these bacteria carry specialised genes that help them survive extreme environments. They can repair DNA damage, resist toxic compounds, and even endure high levels of radiation—traits that suggest they could potentially survive the harsh, unforgiving conditions of space travel.

NASA discovers 26 new types of bacteria: Insights

Researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory made the discovery in collaboration with scientists from Saudi Arabia and India. Even extremely regulated cleanrooms, such as those used to assemble spacecraft, can harbor resilient microbes, according to a paper published in the journal Microbiome.

These cleanrooms are meticulously maintained to keep out dust and bacteria. Rigorous controls are in place for humidity, temperature, and air. But some microorganisms, known as extremophiles, manage to adapt and flourish. Microbes from cleanrooms connected to earlier NASA missions were sampled by the researchers.

NASA found 26 new types of bacteria: Potential innovation

According to Professor Alexandre Rosado, lead researcher at KAUST, the study tells us what kinds of micro-organisms might travel to space. During exploration trips, it is also essential for protecting distant planets from life on Earth. These bacteria provide more than just a warning, according to postdoctoral researcher Junia Schultz, who oversaw the study's writing.

Future applications of these genes may include food safety, medicine, or other biotechnology fields. The scientists also used electron microscopes to examine the germs in the cleanroom used for Phoenix spacecraft assembly. Their resilience and structure were examined in greater detail by the images.

NASA has gained fresh insights from the study into what astronauts may face during deep space missions. The findings also support efforts to develop better strategies for preventing microbial contamination on spacecraft. Scientists are now exploring how the unique genes found in these 26 newly identified species could advance bioengineering, life sciences, and even future long-duration space exploration.

Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran, a former NASA researcher and co-author of the study, highlighted the partnership with KAUST. He stated, "The collaboration is shedding light on how resilient microbes survive—and how this information may define science and exploration".

How newly discovered 26 microbes could impact space missions and biotechnology?

