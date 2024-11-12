Google launches AI-powered 'Learn About' companion for educational research

Google has launched an experimental AI learning companion called “Learn About.” Powered by Google’s LearnLM AI model, the new chatbot is designed to serve as an adaptive educational aid, supporting users' specific learning goals.

In contrast to AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, Learn About organises data in a visually engaging format, using interactive lists, quizzes, and additional information boxes that provide definitions and context. The chatbot also suggests related articles and videos to offer a more comprehensive understanding of each topic.

Targeted primarily at educational research, Learn About sources information from reliable educational platforms. For instance, while Google Gemini draws data from Wikipedia for general questions, The Verge reported that Learn About cited Physics Forums, an academic site, when asked about the size of the universe.

The Learn About chatbot is available on the web as an experimental feature, currently limited to select regions. While it is not yet available in India, broader access is expected following the testing phase.

In other news, Google is reportedly developing document understanding capabilities for the Gemini Live platform. According to Android Authority, the latest Google app beta includes code that would allow users to upload files and receive context-based responses while interacting with Gemini Live. Once available, Gemini AI will recognise uploaded documents and prompt users to open them with Gemini Live for an enriched conversational experience.