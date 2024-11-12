iQOO 13 to get racetrack-inspired 'Nardo Grey' colour in India: Details

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has unveiled the first look of the new Nardo Grey colour variant of its iQOO 13 flagship smartphone, ahead of its launch in India on December 3. This new colour is inspired by the Nardo Ring racetrack in Italy, with the company describing the shade as reflecting the charm of asphalt, symbolising power and speed.

Continuing its partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the iQOO 13 will also be available in a Legend Edition. This variant features the iconic triple stripes logo of M Motorsport embossed on the back panel.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the iQOO 13 is already available in China. It is set to launch in India on December 3 and will be available on the iQOO e-store and Amazon India. The product listing page on Amazon has revealed a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the iQOO 13 will feature a secondary “Q2” chip designed to enhance gaming performance. The Indian model is expected to mirror the version launched in China.

iQOO 13: What to expect

Unveiled in China last month, the iQOO 13 retains a design similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, featuring a comparable camera bump and flat display. However, it boasts significant upgrades under the hood, including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The device features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In terms of photography, the iQOO 13 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. iQOO claims 30x zoom capability, likely achieved through digital cropping. A 6150mAh battery powers the smartphone, supporting 120W wired fast charging.

iQOO 13: Expected specifications