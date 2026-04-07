Google launches Pixel 10a Isai Blue special edition in Japan: What's new

Google has launched a special edition of its Pixel 10a smartphone, introducing a new colour called Isai Blue. The new variant marks 10 years of Pixel phones and is currently exclusive to Japan. Along with the new colour, the company has also added custom user interface elements to the software to match the theme.

Google launched the Pixel 10a in February this year, powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery, similar to the Pixel 9a. The existing colours of Pixel 10a include Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian.

Pixel 10a Isai Blue: What’s new

The special-edition Pixel 10a comes in a new shade called Isai Blue. The name is based on the Japanese word “Isai”, which refers to individuality and uniqueness. According to Google’s official page, this version has been created in collaboration with Heralbony, a creative group that works with artists with disabilities and focuses on expressing diverse perspectives through art and sound. Google said that the idea behind this edition is to reflect individuality and different forms of expression.

ALSO READ: iPhone Air 2 may launch this year with no major design changes: Report Compared to the regular colour options, Isai Blue features a deeper blue tone and carries a more artistic theme. The device will start shipping on May 20, and it will be available only in Japan. Custom software and design elements Google has also added exclusive software customisations to match the theme. The Japan-only edition comes with special Material You designs, including wallpapers and icon styles based on artwork from artists like Shigaku Mizukami, Midori Kudo and Kaoru Iga. Users can choose from nine different design styles. Once selected, app icons and system colours adjust automatically to match the chosen artwork, giving the phone a consistent look.