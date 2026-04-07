iPhone Air 2 may launch this year with no major design changes: Report

Apple ’s next-generation iPhone Air is expected to launch this year, sooner than previously expected. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone Air 2 is now reportedly set to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and the anticipated foldable iPhone model.

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone Air 2 could launch alongside the base iPhone 18, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2027, as part of Apple’s new staggered launch schedule.

iPhone Air 2: Launch timeline still unclear

There have been conflicting reports about when the iPhone Air model will launch. According to some previous reports, it was claimed that the device could launch in 2027, possibly allowing Apple to add new hardware like a second rear camera. However, the 9To5Mac report suggests that the iPhone Air 2 is on track for a fall launch, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro line and iPhone Fold.

According to the report, the anticipated iPhone Air 2 may not bring major design changes. Instead, it is expected to be a routine upgrade with internal improvements. These upgrades could include a newer chipset, possibly the A20 Pro, but no major changes in camera setup or overall design.

The first-generation iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in 2025 and is Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, measuring around 5.6mm in thickness — slimmer than the 6.9mm profile of the iPhone 6.

As per the previous report, the iPhone Air 2 could be lighter than the current iPhone Air, while offering a larger battery. It may also be priced lower than the first-generation model.

iPhone 18 series

Apple is expected to split the launch of the upcoming iPhone 18 series. Based on previous reports, the standard iPhone 18 may launch in early 2027, while the Pro models could arrive later this year alongside the anticipated iPhone Fold.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to bring incremental design changes, with reports suggesting a new “Deep Red” colour option alongside existing finishes. This shift is said to be enabled by Apple’s move to an all-aluminium unibody design, which offers greater flexibility compared to earlier materials.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are said to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, along with a possible in-house C2 modem for improved efficiency. Camera upgrades could include a variable-aperture main sensor, although its availability remains uncertain. The iPhone 18 Pro models may retain the existing pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout design that houses the TrueDepth camera system and Face ID sensors, but with a smaller overall footprint.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 18 may not see major design updates. It is expected to keep the same look as its predecessor, with only minor changes to its dimensions. The 9To5Mac report mentioned that the smaller Dynamic Island cutout will be limited to the Pro models and that the base iPhone model will continue with the same design.