Google has reportedly scheduled its 2025 “Made by Google” event for August 13, where it is expected to unveil the next generation of Pixel smartphones, and Pixel Watch. According to a report by 9To5Google, the company will likely stick to last year’s timeline—launching the Pixel 10 series in mid-August, with deliveries beginning around August 20.

In 2024, Google shifted its Pixel launch from October to August with the debut of the Pixel 9 series. The latest report suggests Google is continuing this early release cycle.

ALSO READ: Google might give a glimpse of Pixel 10 series at pre-launch event: Details This follows news that Google is planning a pre-release event for the Pixel 10 series in the UK. As per 9To5Google, Google will host a special 90-minute preview session in London on June 27, inviting 25 selected “super fans” for an exclusive first look at the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect Google’s Pixel 10 line-up is expected to include the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the design will reportedly remain similar to last year’s models, with only minor refinements, the internal hardware may see significant upgrades. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series: Colours to camera and processor, what to expect New Tensor G5 chip The Pixel 10 series is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, which will reportedly be produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This marks a departure from Samsung, which previously manufactured Google’s Tensor chips.

The Tensor G5 is expected to be built on TSMC’s 3nm process, potentially bringing major gains in both performance and power efficiency. Camera changes The Pixel 10 may see a shift in camera hardware. Reports suggest the phone could adopt the same main and ultra-wide sensors found in the Pixel 9a—likely a step down from the Pixel 9’s set-up. However, it may compensate by adding a telephoto lens similar to the 5x periscope zoom found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to retain their current camera configurations. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might also switch to the Pixel 9a’s primary sensor, moving away from the higher-resolution camera used in the previous foldable.