Headphone 1 will reportedly be the first audio product to emerge from Nothing’s collaboration with British audio specialist KEF. For context, the UK-based consumer technology brand announced its partnership with KEF in May. At the same time, the company also confirmed the forthcoming launch of its premium flagship smartphone, the Phone 3. It is now reported that the Headphone 1 will debut alongside the Phone 3 in July, priced at $299.

Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Nothing Headphone 1 will be priced at $299 in the United States. Android Central reports that the headphones will retail at approximately €300 in European markets.

Although Nothing has previously introduced audio products such as the Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (1), Nothing Ear (2), Nothing Ear (a), and Nothing Ear (Stick), the Headphone 1 marks its first foray into the over-ear headphones category. In May, while announcing the collaboration with KEF, Nothing stated its intention to deliver a headphone that is aesthetically distinct and competitively priced compared to existing high-end models such as Apple’s AirPods Max and Sony’s WH-1000XM6. The company also claimed that the audio quality of the upcoming headphones would be comparable to that of the AirPods Max. ALSO READ: Google apps get Material 3 Expressive redesign ahead of Android 16 rollout

The Apple AirPods Max is priced at $600 (Rs 59,900), whereas Nothing has indicated that its upcoming headphones will be significantly more affordable. While an exact price was not confirmed earlier, the recent reports from 9to5Google and Android Central suggest that the headphones may be launched at roughly half the price of Apple’s offering. Nothing Phone 3: What to expect Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently provided a glimpse of the Phone 3 during Google’s “Android Show: I/O Edition”, revealing a blurred image of the device. Pei suggested that the smartphone would be priced at around 800 pounds in the United Kingdom. According to 9to5Google, the price in the United States may begin at $799, while Android Central reports a starting price of 850 euros in the European market.

Notably, Nothing has announced the discontinuation of its signature Glyph Interface, which has been a defining feature of the Phone series. A recent post by the company on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) strongly implied that the upcoming Phone 3 would not include the distinctive rear LED lighting system—at least not in its previous form. A close-up image released by the company, believed to show a section of the device’s rear panel, suggested the continued use of the brand’s signature transparent design, a hallmark of its visual identity. In terms of build, the Phone 3 is expected to offer improved materials over its predecessor, potentially incorporating metal and glass. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It may be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.