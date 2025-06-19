Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools

Snooze Notifications

Another new feature is Snooze Notifications, which allows users to temporarily mute less important conversations without muting them permanently. To activate this, users can long-press on a conversation and tap the new clock icon—located between the pin and archive icons. Snooze options include durations of 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely. Once snoozed, the chat will appear greyed out with a small clock icon next to the timestamp. Users can unsnooze by long-pressing the conversation again and tapping the clock icon.