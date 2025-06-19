Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools

Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools

Google Messages' latest update brings message recall, chat snoozing, and RCS group chat customisation-features aimed at matching platforms like WhatsApp

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google has reportedly started rolling out a new update for its Messages app on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, the app is adding several new features, including “Delete for Everyone,” Snooze Notifications, and customisation tools for RCS group chats—bringing it closer to competitors like WhatsApp and iMessage.

Google Messages: What is new

Delete Messages for Everyone
 
One of the key additions is the ability to “Delete for Everyone” in RCS (Rich Communication Services) chats. Users can now long-press on a sent message, tap the trash icon, and choose between “Delete for me” or “Delete for everyone.” However, Google cautions that recipients using older versions of the app may still see the message.
  Snooze Notifications
 
Another new feature is Snooze Notifications, which allows users to temporarily mute less important conversations without muting them permanently. To activate this, users can long-press on a conversation and tap the new clock icon—located between the pin and archive icons. Snooze options include durations of 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely. Once snoozed, the chat will appear greyed out with a small clock icon next to the timestamp. Users can unsnooze by long-pressing the conversation again and tapping the clock icon. 
 
RCS Group Chat Customisation
 
The update also enhances personalisation options in RCS group chats. Users can now rename group chats more easily and customise group avatars. Options include uploading a personal image or selecting from a variety of colourful Google Illustrations to give group conversations a distinct visual identity. 
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

