Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 19, offering players a chance to grab free in-game items. These can range from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and limited-time boosts.

As the codes come with expiration times and limited availability, it’s best to use them promptly.

Here’s a list of the currently active codes and a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 19 are:

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

FX5C2V7B9N2G

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FD7S1A9G3HL2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

F9L3K7J1H5G5

F6Z1X8C3V9B6

FO4I7U2Y9TK2

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FR3E9W6Q2ZJ2

FC8V2B7N5ML

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currencies like gold or diamonds, the balance updates instantly. These codes can unlock a variety of items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other customisation options. ALSO READ: iQOO Z10 Lite with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 6000mAh battery launched