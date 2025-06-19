Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 19. The step-by-step guide below can be followed for the redemption of codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 19, offering players a chance to grab free in-game items. These can range from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and limited-time boosts.
 
As the codes come with expiration times and limited availability, it’s best to use them promptly.
 
Here’s a list of the currently active codes and a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 19 are:
  • F8P4Q9R1S6DF
  • FX5C2V7B9N2G
  • F1A2S3D4F5G2
  • FH6J8K2L5ZH5
  • FY9U1I3O5PF4
  • FT4R7E2W8QG2
  • FD7S1A9G3HL2
  • FV2B8N6M1JJ7
  • F9L3K7J1H5G5
  • F6Z1X8C3V9B6
  • FO4I7U2Y9TK2
  • FE5D8S1A4FH4
  • FR3E9W6Q2ZJ2
  • FC8V2B7N5ML
 

Also Read

GTA Online

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Silent Hill 1

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currencies like gold or diamonds, the balance updates instantly.
 
These codes can unlock a variety of items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other customisation options. 
  Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, so it’s recommended to redeem them early.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap June 18

Tech Wrap June 18: Xiaomi's Redmi Pad 2, iQOO Z10 Lite, Aorus Master 16

Microsoft AMD partnership

Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support

Premiumartificial intelligence

GenAI disrupts software ADM market, 10-15% of IT services revenue at risk

PremiumAI bot

How an AI bot cracked the tough NEET exam, beating most human scores

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it: Report

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon