Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 19, offering players a chance to grab free in-game items. These can range from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and limited-time boosts.
As the codes come with expiration times and limited availability, it’s best to use them promptly.
Here’s a list of the currently active codes and a quick guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 19 are:
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
- F9L3K7J1H5G5
- F6Z1X8C3V9B6
- FO4I7U2Y9TK2
- FE5D8S1A4FH4
- FR3E9W6Q2ZJ2
- FC8V2B7N5ML
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currencies like gold or diamonds, the balance updates instantly.
These codes can unlock a variety of items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other customisation options.
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, so it’s recommended to redeem them early.