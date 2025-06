Nothing Phone 3 to get 7 years of software support with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3 , will come with an extended seven-year software support window. Responding to a question on X (formerly Twitter) about why the company opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip instead of last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis stated that the newer chip enables a longer support timeline.According to Evangelidis, using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would have limited the Phone 3 to four years of software support, whereas the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 allows for five years of OS updates and seven years of total software support, including security patches.

In addition to longer support, Evangelidis said the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 offers better GPU and NPU performance, enhanced connectivity, and improved image signal processing (ISP), making it a more forward-looking choice.

Earlier this week, the company had officially announced that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, promising up to 88 per cent better GPU performance, 33 per cent improved CPU output, and a 125 per cent jump in NPU efficiency for AI tasks, compared to the Nothing Phone 2.