Nothing Phone 3 to get 7 years of software support with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The Nothing Phone 3 will offer the brand's longest software support yet, with five years of OS updates and seven years of security updates

Nothing Phone 3 to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip (Image: Nothing)
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will come with an extended seven-year software support window. Responding to a question on X (formerly Twitter) about why the company opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip instead of last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis stated that the newer chip enables a longer support timeline.  According to Evangelidis, using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would have limited the Phone 3 to four years of software support, whereas the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 allows for five years of OS updates and seven years of total software support, including security patches.
 
In addition to longer support, Evangelidis said the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 offers better GPU and NPU performance, enhanced connectivity, and improved image signal processing (ISP), making it a more forward-looking choice.
  Earlier this week, the company had officially announced that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, promising up to 88 per cent better GPU performance, 33 per cent improved CPU output, and a 125 per cent jump in NPU efficiency for AI tasks, compared to the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing 'Come to Play' event: Details

  • Date: July 1
  • Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Product announcements: Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

At last month’s Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased the Phone 3, describing it as the company’s first “true flagship.” He hinted at a more premium design, likely incorporating metal and glass.
 
Since then, reports have suggested that the Phone 3 will feature a triple-camera set-up, with a camera module design similar to the Phone 3a Pro, along with Nothing’s signature transparent back panel. However, the Glyph Interface—a staple of past Nothing phones—will likely be missing. Instead, the company is expected to include a dot-matrix display on the back, supporting custom animations and interactive functions, akin to those found on ASUS ROG smartphones.
 
Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 3 will be manufactured locally in India, at the company’s Chennai facility. 

Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired, 20W wireless

Topics :NothingsmartphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

