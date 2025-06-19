Nothing Phone 3 to get 7 years of software support with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

In addition to longer support, Evangelidis said the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 offers better GPU and NPU performance, enhanced connectivity, and improved image signal processing (ISP), making it a more forward-looking choice.

Earlier this week, the company had officially announced that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, promising up to 88 per cent better GPU performance, 33 per cent improved CPU output, and a 125 per cent jump in NPU efficiency for AI tasks, compared to the Nothing Phone 2.