With the increasing developments in AI technology, companies are becoming more reliant on it, as it enables the automation of various tasks that traditionally required a large workforce. Duolingo, a language-learning platform, is also doing the same. The company is rapidly adapting AI-based automation, reducing its workforce, as announced by its chief executive Luis von Ahn.

"We can't wait until the technology is 100 per cent perfect. We would rather move with urgency and take occasional small hits on quality than move slowly and miss the moment," von Ahn wrote in a memo to employees on LinkedIn on Monday.

Three ways to become AI-first

The CEO outlined three ways the company plans to leverage AI technology. First, it will ‘gradually’ phase out contractors for tasks that AI can handle. Second, employees' use of AI will factor into both hiring decisions and performance reviews. Lastly, teams will only receive additional headcount if they are unable to automate further tasks.

Replacing manual labour with AI is not a new strategy for the company. In early 2024, Duolingo laid off 10 per cent of its contract workers after AI began generating content.

Similar AI-driven cuts were made in 2023. In the memo on Monday, Von Ahn emphasised that the AI initiative will not replace full-time employees. "Without AI, it would take us decades to scale our content to more learners. We owe it to our learners to get them this content ASAP," he wrote.

Introduction of ‘Lily’

Last year, to showcase its use of AI, Duolingo began one of its AI chatbot segments featuring Lily, an AI-driven chatbot modelled after a purple-haired character from the app.

“Over time, she is going to do more and more of my job, and I can just retire,” the CEO said earlier.

Duolingo’s stock has risen by 68 per cent over the past year, driven in part by the growth of its paid premium tiers. The company is also expanding beyond language learning, trialing chess and launching music courses. Duolingo is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.