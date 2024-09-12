Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Google introduces AI-driven podcast feature 'Audio Overview' in NotebookLM

Google introduces AI-driven podcast feature 'Audio Overview' in NotebookLM

NotebookLM, which was launched last year, has been enhanced with this new feature to offer a more interactive experience for users managing their notes and research materials

Google, Google AI

The feature aims to make engaging content out of research findings. | File Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a groundbreaking feature in its AI note-taking app, NotebookLM, that transforms your research into engaging, AI-generated podcasts.
This experimental functionality, known as Audio Overview, leverages artificial intelligence to create podcast-style discussions featuring two AI hosts, according to The Verge.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NotebookLM, which was launched last year, has been enhanced with this new feature to offer a more interactive experience for users managing their notes and research materials.
With the integration of Google's Gemini AI model, Audio Overview allows users to input their research and receive a synthesized, audio-based summary presented by virtual hosts.
 
These AI hosts are programmed to "summarize your material, make connections between topics, and banter back and forth," creating an audio version of the detailed summaries previously available only in text form, according to The Verge.
The feature aims to make engaging content out of research findings.

More From This Section

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

Acer Aspire 7

Acer launches gaming-centric Aspire 7 laptop: Check price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G with YouTube Shorts, Music, UPI launched in India

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold smartphone

China's Huawei debuts tri-fold design smartphone in Mate line: Take a look

During an internal test, the AI-generated podcast provided a lively discussion on the invention of the lightbulb. The hosts conversed about Thomas Edison and the collaborative nature of the invention, with remarks like "in the end, it's actually a story about teamwork, making the dream work."
Despite their attempt to emulate a human-like conversation, the AI hosts displayed some quirks, such as spelling out words like "P-L-U-S" and using informal phrases like "bling bling metal" for platinum, according to The Verge.
While the AI-generated conversations can be entertaining and educational, there are limitations to the feature.
Google notes that Audio Overview is intended to reflect your notes rather than provide a comprehensive or objective view of a topic.
Additionally, the process of generating a podcast can be time-consuming, and the feature is currently available only in English, according to The Verge.
Users should be cautious about relying on it for critical information, as the AI is not always accurate.
To explore this new functionality, users can access it by opening a notebook in NotebookLM, selecting the Notebook guide in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and then choosing the "Audio Overview" option.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Android 15

Google to release Android 15 update with these new features in coming weeks

apple, apple logo

As regulators get tough, Big Tech's easy ride is coming to an end

google, google logo

Google debated cutting fees for ad exchange 8 yrs ago, ex officials testify

Google, Google Inc

Google's AI model faces EU scrutiny from watchdog over privacy rules

google, google logo

Ex-Google exec says goal was to 'crush' competition, shows trial evidence

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence notebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon