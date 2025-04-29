Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Reno 14 series could feature OnePlus-inspired design: What to expect

OPPO Reno 14 series could feature OnePlus-inspired design: What to expect

Traditionally, OPPO launches its Reno series smartphones between June and July. The Reno 14 series is expected to arrive in the months ahead

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly gearing up to launch its Reno 14 series in its home country soon. The next-generation Reno smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering a first look at one of the upcoming devices. The Reno 14 series is expected to feature a slim and lightweight design with a flat metal frame.
 
While OPPO has yet to confirm official launch details, the Reno 14 series is likely to debut in the Indian market after its initial launch in China.
 
OPPO Reno 14: What to expect
 
According to a report by Gadgets 360, images of the OPPO Reno 14 have appeared on Weibo, revealing the back and side profile of the smartphone. The images show a rectangular camera module with vertically aligned lenses on the left. The third sensor is housed in a pill-shaped cutout next to the main two lenses — a layout that closely resembles the recently launched OnePlus 13T.
 
 
The images also indicate a flat-style metal frame and a back panel that appears to feature a matte or frosted glass finish.

Also Read

OPPO A5 Pro 5G

OPPO A5 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price and specs

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T to launch with 6260mAh battery, SD 8 Elite chip: What to expect

OPPO K13 Smartphone

OPPO K13 5G smartphone with 7000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 17,999

Upcoming smartphones

CMF Phone 2 Pro to Vivo T4: Smartphones to be launched in India this month

OPPO Find X8 Ultra

OPPO launches camera-centric flagship Find X8 Ultra in China: Check details

 
The OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to sport 6.58-inch and 6.83-inch flat OLED displays, respectively, both of 1.5K resolution. The smartphones are likely to be powered by batteries of at least 6,000 mAh capacity. Additionally, OPPO is expected to replace the alert slider with a new button, similar to the one seen on the OPPO X8 Ultra. Called the “Qube key”, this button would support customisable actions, similar to action key on the OnePlus 13T.
OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • RAM: up to 12 GB
  • Storage: up to 256 GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + macro
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Protection: IP66/IP68/IP69

More From This Section

Google The Android Show: I/O Edition

Google to host 'The Android Show' ahead of the I/O 2025 conference: Details

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

Perplexity AI chatbot comes to WhatsApp: What it can do and how to use it

Gemini

Google plans to expand Gemini AI to smartwatches, headphones, cars in 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro with Perplexity AI to be launched in India on April 30

Gemini

Google mulls Gemini AI for kids under 13 with parental controls: Details

Topics : Oppo smartphone Chinese smartphone Oppo India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon