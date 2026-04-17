Google now lets you explore the web side-by-side with AI Mode: Details

Google has introduced a new way to browse the web with AI Mode in Chrome. According to Google, the latest update allows users to explore websites and interact with AI simultaneously without switching between tabs. The new features include the ability to open web pages side-by-side with the AI Mode interface, as well as the option to include multiple tabs, images and files in queries.

AI Mode in Chrome

With the updated AI Mode in Chrome, users can now open web pages side-by-side with the AI interface. This means when you click on a link, it appears next to AI Mode instead of replacing your current view. As a result, users can read content, compare information and ask follow-up questions without losing their original context.

For example, if someone is searching for a coffee maker, they can describe their needs in AI Mode and get suggestions. When they open a product page, it appears alongside the AI Mode chat, allowing them to ask questions like how easy it is to clean or whether it fits their requirements. The AI uses both the webpage and broader web data to provide answers, helping users make quicker decisions. ALSO READ: OpenAI updates Codex with memory, automation, plugins and more: What's new Search across tabs and files ALSO READ: Netflix iPhone app may get vertical video feed by April-end: Know more Google is also adding the ability to search across multiple open tabs. Users can select tabs, images or files like PDFs and include them in their AI queries. This allows for more context-aware responses without needing to manually switch between sources. For instance, someone researching hiking trails can add several open tabs and ask for recommendations based on them. Students can also combine lecture notes, slides and study material to get clearer explanations or additional examples for difficult topics.