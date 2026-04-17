Netflix iPhone app may get vertical video feed by April-end: Know more

Netflix could soon offer a vertical video feed on its iPhone app. According to a report by 9To5Google, Netflix announced the update in a letter to its shareholders following its latest earnings call. As per the report, this feed could start rolling out to users before the end of April and will let users scroll through clips and previews that can help with content discovery.

Netflix iPhone app update: Details

The report said that Netflix highlighted an interface redesign for its app on iOS. It added that the new interface will include a vertical video feed, allowing users to scroll through clips and previews more dynamically. The company also reportedly confirmed that the redesigned app, including the vertical video feature, will be available before the end of April.

READ: OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs “In addition to continued innovation on our new TV UI, after a period of testing and iteration, we are launching an updated mobile experience at the end of the month that includes a vertical video discovery feed,” Netflix said, as per the report.

This move signals Netflix’s attempt to align with evolving user habits, especially as vertical scrolling formats have become increasingly popular across platforms. By integrating this feature, Netflix aims to simplify content discovery and make browsing more interactive on mobile devices. READ: OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs This move signals Netflix’s attempt to align with evolving user habits, especially as vertical scrolling formats have become increasingly popular across platforms. By integrating this feature, Netflix aims to simplify content discovery and make browsing more interactive on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also been expanding its offerings beyond traditional streaming. Earlier this month, the company introduced a new app called Netflix Playground, which features mini-games and is included with a regular subscription. The app is aimed at younger users and is positioned to compete with platforms like Apple Arcade.