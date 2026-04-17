Friday, April 17, 2026 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI updates Codex with memory, automation, plugins and more: What's new

OpenAI updates Codex with memory, automation, plugins and more: What's new

OpenAI updates Codex with automation, memory, computer control and 90 additional plugins, expanding it beyond coding to support the full software development workflow

Codex update

Codex update (Image: OpenAI)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has announced a major update to Codex, expanding its role beyond coding into a more active assistant across the entire software development cycle. The update introduces features such as computer control, memory, automation and deeper integrations with developer tools to help users handle tasks from start to finish. It also brings over 90 new plugins that combine skills, app integrations and MCP servers, allowing Codex to gather context and take actions across a wider range of tools.

Codex update: What’s new

According to the latest update, Codex is no longer limited to writing code. It can now operate a user’s computer by seeing, clicking and typing using its own cursor. Multiple agents can run tasks in parallel without interrupting ongoing work, which can be useful for testing apps or making frontend changes in tools that don’t offer APIs.
 
 
The app also includes an in-app browser, allowing users to interact directly with web pages and give instructions. This feature is currently useful for frontend and game development and is expected to expand further over time.
 
Improved tools and integrations
 
Codex now supports image generation using a built-in model, making it easier to create visuals, mockups and design elements within the same workflow. Codex uses GPT-image-1.5 to generate and refine images alongside code and screenshots. Additionally, more than 90 new plugins have been introduced, enabling integration with tools such as JIRA, GitLab, Microsoft apps and other developer platforms.

Also Read

Netflix

Netflix iPhone app may get vertical video feed by April-end: Know more

Stan Ng, Apple

Apple marketing executive for watch, AirPods, home and health retires

Tech Wrap April 16

Tech Wrap April 16: OnePlus Pad 4, Gemini on Apple Macs, Lumio mini LED TVs

OnePlus Pad 4 launching in India on April 30 (Image: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option: Details

 
The app also adds features such as reviewing pull requests, managing multiple terminal tabs, connecting to remote systems via SSH and previewing files such as PDFs and spreadsheets. It also offers a summary panel that helps track ongoing tasks, sources and outputs in one place. 
 
Automation and memory
 
Codex now supports automation for long-term tasks, allowing it to reuse past conversations, schedule work and continue tasks over time. Its automation features can retain previously built context from existing threads, helping workflows stay consistent. It can also schedule tasks in advance and automatically resume ongoing work, even across days or weeks. The blog mentioned that the teams use these automations to handle tasks such as closing open pull requests, following up on work and tracking conversations across tools like Slack, Gmail and Notion.
 
Codex is also introducing a preview of memory, allowing it to retain useful context such as preferences, corrections and past inputs to improve future tasks. It can now also suggest next steps by using context from projects, plugins and previous activity, helping users pick up where they left off with a prioritised list of actions. For example, it may highlight pending tasks from documents or messages and present a prioritised list of actions. 
 
Availability and rollout
 
The update is rolling out to Codex desktop app users signed in with ChatGPT. Personalisation features, including context-aware suggestions and memory, will roll out to Enterprise, Edu and EU and UK users soon. Initially, computer control is available on macOS, with wider availability planned.
 

More From This Section

Gucci round optical frame

Gucci may launch Android XR-powered smart glasses in 2027: What to expect

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt forms high-level inter-ministerial body to steer AI governance plan

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro to launch in India on April 22: Check specifications

Adobe Firefly AI Assistant in Beta

Firefly AI Assistant can make prompt-based edits across Adobe apps: Details

Apple releases Gemini app for Apple Macs

Google rolls out native Gemini AI app for Apple Mac users: Check what's new

Topics : OpenAI Latest Technology News ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price