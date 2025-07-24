Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

Google has introduced Veo 2 model-powered AI tools for YouTube Shorts that transforms photos into short videos and adds effects. There is also a new centralised AI Playground hub

YouTube Shorts new features

YouTube Shorts new features (Image: YouTube)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is expanding its image-to-video feature to YouTube Shorts, allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures. Beside this, the company has also introduced a fresh wave of generative AI features which it said is designed to experiment with visual effects. This includes immersive AI effects, and a new hub called AI Playground. According to the YouTube blog, all these AI features are powered by Google’s Veo 2 video generation model.
 
Google has also confirmed that it will bring Veo 3 model-powered AI tools to YouTube Shorts platform later this summer. Veo 3 is Google’s latest video generation model and can also generate synchronised audio with video.
 

Transform photos into videos

The new image-to-video feature allows users to transform still images from their camera roll into dynamic six-second videos. Based on the uploaded photo, YouTube will generate a short animation such as a landscape with moving elements or a group photo brought to life. For example, YouTube demonstrated how a pedestrian signal image can change into a zooming animation of a dancing walk symbol.
 
Google offers a similar feature in Gemini, while the Animate feature in Meta’s Edits app is also capable of turning images into short video clips using AI.
 
Image-to-video feature in YouTube is now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year. 

Also Read

YouTube

YouTube drops support for older iPhones, iPads: Check affected models here

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra new chat show, ‘Who's The Boss'

All about Harbhajan Singh & wife Geeta Basra's new show, 'Who's The Boss'

YouTube Premium

YouTube tests shared Premium plan for two users at Rs 219 per month: Report

youtube

WAVES 2025: India big focus market for YouTube, says Gautam Anand

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

New AI effects in Shorts

Alongside video creation, YouTube is also introducing new AI-based visual effects. These effects allow users to transform basic doodles into stylised images or generate short, themed videos from selfies. To try them, users can tap the “Effects” icon in the Shorts camera, then navigate to the “AI” section. 

AI Playground

To centralise its creative tools, YouTube has also launched AI Playground, a new space where creators can access its latest generative AI creation tools, including AI effects, See Inspiration, and more. Users can find AI playground by tapping the create button and then the sparkle icon in the top right corner. The AI Playground is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

More From This Section

AppleCare One

AppleCare One: All about 'one simple plan' to cover multiple Apple products

Realme 15 Series and Buds T200

Realme 15 series India launch on July 24: Where to watch and what to expect

iQOO Z10R

iQOO Z10R with Dimensity 7400 launching today: Livestream, what to expect

Google Photos transfer to Apple's iCloud

Switching to iPhone: How to move Google Photos data to Apple iCloud service

Meta introduces new teen account protections

Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new

Topics : YouTube India YouTube channel YouTube videos artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon