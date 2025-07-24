YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

Google is expanding its image-to-video feature to YouTube Shorts, allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures. Beside this, the company has also introduced a fresh wave of generative AI features which it said is designed to experiment with visual effects. This includes immersive AI effects, and a new hub called AI Playground. According to the YouTube blog, all these AI features are powered by Google’s Veo 2 video generation model.
Google has also confirmed that it will bring Veo 3 model-powered AI tools to YouTube Shorts platform later this summer. Veo 3 is Google’s latest video generation model and can also generate synchronised audio with video.
Transform photos into videos
The new image-to-video feature allows users to transform still images from their camera roll into dynamic six-second videos. Based on the uploaded photo, YouTube will generate a short animation such as a landscape with moving elements or a group photo brought to life. For example, YouTube demonstrated how a pedestrian signal image can change into a zooming animation of a dancing walk symbol.
Google offers a similar feature in Gemini, while the Animate feature in Meta’s Edits app is also capable of turning images into short video clips using AI.
Image-to-video feature in YouTube is now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year.
New AI effects in Shorts
Alongside video creation, YouTube is also introducing new AI-based visual effects. These effects allow users to transform basic doodles into stylised images or generate short, themed videos from selfies. To try them, users can tap the “Effects” icon in the Shorts camera, then navigate to the “AI” section.
AI Playground
To centralise its creative tools, YouTube has also launched AI Playground, a new space where creators can access its latest generative AI creation tools, including AI effects, See Inspiration, and more. Users can find AI playground by tapping the create button and then the sparkle icon in the top right corner. The AI Playground is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.