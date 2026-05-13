Google to make you wait for 10-seconds before opening any distracting apps

Google has announced a new Android feature called Pause Point that is designed to make users think twice before opening apps they consider distracting. The feature introduces a mandatory 10-second pause before selected apps can open, giving users time to reconsider whether they actually want to use the app or are simply opening it out of habit.

Pause Point attempts to reduce impulsive scrolling or doomscrolling behaviour on apps like Instagram, YouTube, or X.

What is Pause Point, how it works

Unlike traditional app timers that mainly notify users after they have already spent time inside an app, Pause Point intervenes before the app even opens. Once users mark an app as distracting, Android will display a 10-second pause screen every time they try to launch it.

During this period, users can either wait and continue opening the app or use the interruption to do something else. Google says the feature can surface alternatives like fitness apps, audiobook apps, etc. Users can also view favourite photos during the pause. Pause Point also lets users set a timer before entering the app, so usage feels more intentional from the beginning rather than relying on fixed app limits later. According to Google, the feature is also harder to bypass compared to normal app timers, as disabling Pause Point requires restarting the phone. ALSO READ: Gemini Intelligence may push apps into Android's background: Explained