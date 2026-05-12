Google Android Show 2026 set for today: Where to watch and what to expect

Google is set to host its “The Android Show: I/O Edition” on May 12 (Today) at 10:30 PM IST. It is a separate online event than the company’s annual developer’s conference “I/O” which is scheduled for May 19 and 20 this year.

The 2026 edition of the Android Show will be livestreamed on Android and Android Developers YouTube channels, as well as on Google Android’s website. At the event, Google is expected to preview new Android features and software updates for devices such as Android smartphones, Android XR headsets and possibly a desktop-focused Android platform. The company may also showcase new Gemini AI-powered features coming to its ecosystem.

The Android Show 2026- I/O Edition: Livestream Date: May 12

Time: 10:30PM IST

Platforms: YouTube (Android, Android Developers channels), Android’s website The Android Show 2026: What to expect With Google following a similar format to last year, “The Android Show” on May 12 (Today) is expected to mainly focus on user-facing updates related to Android, AI features and new device experiences. One of the major topics at the event could be Android 17, which is already available in beta, offering a better look at the upcoming update. Instead of major visual redesigns, Android 17 appears to focus more on practical improvements and usability changes. These include a redesigned screen recording toolbar that allows users to record a single app instead of the entire screen. The update also hints at better support for larger screens, with features such as improved widget scaling and desktop-like picture-in-picture windows.

Beyond smartphones, Google may also discuss its plans for a desktop-style Android experience. The company has previously confirmed that it is working on a new Android-based platform for PCs that combines Android and Chrome OS into a single system, reportedly known internally as “Aluminium OS.” Google is said to be developing a unified platform for laptops and tablets with Android as the foundation. AI is also expected to play a major role, with deeper Gemini integration likely across larger-screen devices such as PCs and tablets. ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out 'Plus' subscription plan on Android, iOS: Check features Another area to watch is extended reality. Google first showed its display-based AI smart glasses at “The Android Show: XR Edition” on December 8 last year, confirming partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The prototype included a subtle in-lens display that could show contextual details such as navigation directions and live translation captions. Google has earlier indicated that these smart glasses are expected to launch sometime in 2026. Google may preview these glasses at the event.

Another area Google could focus on is extended reality (XR). Google first showcased its AI-powered smart glasses with built-in displays during “The Android Show: XR Edition” last December. The company also confirmed partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for the project. The prototype glasses featured a small in-lens display capable of showing information such as navigation directions and live translation captions. Google has previously suggested that the smart glasses could launch in 2026, and the company may offer another preview during the upcoming event. ALSO READ: Explained: Technology behind India's barrier-free toll collection system For Gemini, the main focus at “The Android Show 2026” is expected to be broader integration across devices rather than just new standalone features. Google may showcase deeper system-level integration within Android, allowing Gemini to work more smoothly across apps. This could include handling tasks by pulling information from messages, emails and other apps without requiring users to switch between different applications.

Another expected area is deeper on-device AI capabilities. This may also tie into better contextual awareness, where the assistant understands what’s on your screen and responds accordingly in real time. Google may also preview how Gemini fits into a broader ecosystem, including wearables, cars and possibly XR devices. This could mean more natural voice interactions, continuous assistance and smarter suggestions that work across different screens rather than being limited to smartphones. What happened last year Last year’s “The Android Show: I/O Edition” was used by Google to preview many of its Android announcements before the main I/O keynote. The company introduced Android 16 with Material 3 Expressive, bringing brighter visuals, smoother animations and more customisation across phones and wearables. Google also expanded Gemini AI to more devices, including cars, TVs, smartwatches and XR products, while also announcing safety updates such as improved scam detection and the upgraded Find Hub tracking system. Overall, the show wasn’t about one big feature, but a mix of design changes, AI expansion and ecosystem improvements that set the tone for what was later discussed in more detail at I/O.