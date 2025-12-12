Google Photos in India gets 'AI Remix' to turn images into comics, sketches

Google is expanding the Photos app’s Remix feature to more regions, including India. According to the company, Google Photos users in India can now transform their images with styles such as anime, sketches, comic-style visuals or 3D-inspired art. The feature was previously limited to users in the US but has now rolled out across regions including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey and more.

Google Photos’ Remix feature: Details

According to Google, the Remix feature is designed to let users reimagine any picture in their gallery by applying creative styles. By choosing a style, selecting a photo and allowing the tool to process it, users can generate a new version of the image. Google said that the tool can be used on photos of people, pets or objects and is meant to offer an easy way to create shareable and visually distinct versions of everyday pictures.

Google mentioned in its blog that the feature uses generative AI to transform images into different visual styles. Users can recreate images as: 3D animation, anime, sketch, comic books and more. The expansion also includes new styles that Google said are aimed at giving users more options for creative edits. These styles are meant to turn ordinary images into eye-catching artwork suitable for sharing on social media or adding to personal galleries. Users can experiment with multiple looks to see how their photos transform across different formats.