Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tomb Raider Catalyst, set in North India, releases in 2027: What to expect

Tomb Raider Catalyst, set in North India, releases in 2027: What to expect

Amazon Game Studios has announced Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a new India-set chapter in the franchise, alongside a 2026 remake titled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider Catalyst North India set 2027 release

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Game Studios has announced a new title in the Tomb Raider franchise, Tomb Raider: Catalyst. This new title marks a new direction for the series as Lara embarks on an all-new adventure across Northern India. Alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst, Amazon Game Studios also announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a “reimagining” of the original 1996 classic. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2027, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be released in 2026.

Tomb Raider Catalyst: What to expect

Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Tomb Raider: Catalyst, in development since 2022, marks a shift in the series as Lara Croft begins a new storyline set across northern India. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game is described as the largest Tomb Raider entry so far, with Lara investigating newly uncovered sites and the forces connected to them as past and present intersect. The game also brings back a portrayal of Lara Croft closer to her earlier characterisation, emphasising her confidence and established identity within the franchise.
 
 
Amazon Game Studios, while describing the story of the game, said that when a destructive event triggers the release of long-buried secrets and the forces tied to them, Lara Croft sets out to uncover what caused the upheaval in Northern India. She must navigate competing treasure hunters, assess shifting alliances, and work to prevent further fallout while protecting information with far-reaching consequences. 
  It added, “Get ready to embark on the largest Tomb Raider adventure to date. Tomb Raider: Catalyst features a vertically rich platforming playground of seamless wilderness layered with hidden depths of discovery. Lara will explore dense jungles, scale towering mountains, and descend into mysterious ruins using her richly customised adventure tech. With unmatched wit alongside athletic prowess, there are no secrets she can’t overcome.”

Also Read

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Epic Games' Fortnite returns to Google Play Store after 5 years of absence

Call of Duty Black Ops 7

COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes

PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up

Sony PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up live now: Check stats, top games and rewards

BGMI

Krafton releases new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win in-game rewards

BGMI

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

 

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis: What to expect

Amazon Game Studios said that the game sends Lara Croft through locations based on Peru, Greece, Egypt, and a Mediterranean island, where she navigates hazardous terrain, solves trap-based mechanisms, and encounters hostile wildlife while searching for pieces of the Scion artifact.  ALSO READ: COD Black Ops, Modern Warfare won't release back-to-back: What changes
  According to the studio, the game includes acrobatic traversal through tombs, hidden items placed across the environment, and puzzle sequences designed to mirror the structure of the original release.
 
Amazon Game Studios said Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is being developed by Crystal Dynamics in partnership with Flying Wild Hog and is positioned as a reimagining of Lara Croft’s 1996 debut, featuring updated design, modern visuals, and new additions for both returning players and newcomers.
  ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: Projectors to soundbars, 5 top picks for your living room

More From This Section

Lumio Arc projectors, Xiaomi QLED TVs, Sony soundbar, Boat home theatre system

Year-ender 2025: Projectors to soundbars, 5 top picks for your living room

OpenAI's new GPT-5.2 AI model

OpenAI releases GPT-5.2 AI model in ChatGPT: Check what's new, availability

Google's updated Try-on feature

Now, Google try-on lets you preview full-body outfits from a single selfie

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEOSatya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

Crowd, coders, and school trip mark Microsoft CEO Nadella's homecomingpremium

WhatsApp's new update

WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon