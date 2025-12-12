BGMI releases redeem codes with exclusive 'Candied Dreams Mini-14' on offer

Krafton India released a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes on December 12, adding 59 new official codes that grant outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game bonuses. One out of the 59 codes from today will let players unlock exclusive Candied Dreams – Mini14, a pink weapon skin. With today’s set in frame, players have now received four batches of redeem codes, and more sets of redeem codes are expected in the near future.

The rewards can be claimed through BGMI’s official redemption portal, and all codes remain valid until February 28, 2026. Krafton has also reiterated that any codes sourced or redeemed through unofficial channels will be considered invalid.