Google is reportedly planning to phase out physical SIM card support with its upcoming Pixel 10 series smartphones. As per a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL may feature dual eSIM support without a physical SIM slot. Meanwhile, the next-generation foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, could adopt a hybrid setup with both physical SIM and eSIM compatibility.

Google Pixel 10 series: Global launch Event: Made by Google

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10:30 pm (IST)

Livestream: YouTube Google Pixel 10 series: India launch Date: August 21, 2025 This claim contrasts with earlier leaked images that appeared to show a SIM tray on the Pixel 10’s side frame. It is possible Google could follow Apple’s regional strategy — in the US, newer iPhones only support eSIM, while other markets still get physical SIM slots. Google might adopt a similar approach, offering eSIM-only models in some regions and retaining physical SIM slots elsewhere.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — all reportedly powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the chip is anticipated to deliver better performance and efficiency, along with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) aimed at enhancing photo and video quality. On the camera side, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may use the same main and ultra-wide sensors found in the Pixel 9a, which would be a step down from the Pixel 9. However, the base Pixel 10 may gain the 5x periscope telephoto lens from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pro and Pro XL models are expected to retain last year’s camera hardware.