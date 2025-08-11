Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report

Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report

Reports suggest Google's upcoming Pixel 10 lineup could be eSIM-only in some regions, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold possibly retaining a hybrid SIM setup

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)
Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google Store)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Google is reportedly planning to phase out physical SIM card support with its upcoming Pixel 10 series smartphones. As per a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL may feature dual eSIM support without a physical SIM slot. Meanwhile, the next-generation foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, could adopt a hybrid setup with both physical SIM and eSIM compatibility.
This claim contrasts with earlier leaked images that appeared to show a SIM tray on the Pixel 10’s side frame. It is possible Google could follow Apple’s regional strategy — in the US, newer iPhones only support eSIM, while other markets still get physical SIM slots. Google might adopt a similar approach, offering eSIM-only models in some regions and retaining physical SIM slots elsewhere. 

Google Pixel 10 series: Global launch

  • Event: Made by Google
  • Date: August 20, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
  • Livestream: YouTube

Google Pixel 10 series: India launch

  • Date: August 21, 2025

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — all reportedly powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the chip is anticipated to deliver better performance and efficiency, along with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) aimed at enhancing photo and video quality.
 
On the camera side, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may use the same main and ultra-wide sensors found in the Pixel 9a, which would be a step down from the Pixel 9. However, the base Pixel 10 may gain the 5x periscope telephoto lens from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pro and Pro XL models are expected to retain last year’s camera hardware.
 
The upcoming devices are also likely to support the 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. Google is also said to be working on a new “Pixelsnap” accessory lineup, which could include magnetic wireless chargers and cases.
 
The Pixel 10 series is expected to be available in fresh colour options. Google has already previewed the Pixel 10 Pro in a blue-grey tone, likely called “Moonstone,” while the base variant may arrive in a new “Indigo” shade.
In terms of software, the Pixel 10 series is expected to launch with Android 16. Google is also likely to introduce new Gemini-powered AI features, such as “Camera Coach,” which could use visual intelligence to provide real-time photography tips, and a conversational Photo Editing tool, allowing users to make changes to images simply by describing what they want adjusted — like removing background elements or modifying scenes — without manually selecting tools.

Topics :Google PixelGoogle phonesGoogle India

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

