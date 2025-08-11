Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

Google's Gemini Live now supports real-time integration with Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, enabling users to manage schedules, reminders, and notes directly in live chats on Android and iOS

Gemini Live

Gemini Live rolls out Google Calendar

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has expanded Gemini Live’s capabilities with real-time integration into Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep for Android and iOS. The update allows users to manage schedules, reminders, and notes directly within live conversations.
 
The integration, first teased at Google I/O 2025 in May, moves Gemini Live towards more personalised functionality by linking it with widely used Google apps. Users can now create Calendar events, set Task reminders, and add notes to Keep without leaving the chat interface.

How it works

The rollout, which began limited testing in late June, is now more widely available. It starts with integration for Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, enabling actions like adding events mid-chat or pulling location details instantly. 
 
 
On Samsung devices, Gemini Live also connects with Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. According to 9To5Google, when enabled, the interface shows the app name above fullscreen controls along with a loading indicator. Actions, such as creating a list, prompt confirmation messages and an “Undo” option for quick edits.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Google Gemini's guided learning mode

Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

Tech Wrap August 6

Tech Wrap Aug 6: Garmin Forerunner, WhatsApp's Safety Overview, One UI 8

Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas

Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas: What's new

 
Users can reference apps directly — for example, “Create a new task in Tasks” — or make general queries like “Do I have any reminders today?” to trigger responses. The features work alongside Gemini Live’s video and screen sharing, allowing, for instance, immediate event creation when dates are detected in the user’s environment or on-screen.

Rollout status

While some users gained access in late June, the rollout has been gradual. The integration is now appearing in both stable and beta versions of the Google app on Android, as well as on iOS, broadening access to Gemini Live’s personal data tools.
 

More From This Section

GPT-4o

OpenAI restores GPT-4o to ChatGPT Plus after user backlash over removal

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 11 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Tech Wrap August 8

Tech Wrap Aug 8: OpenAI GPT-5, Asus Vivobook S16, Grok Imagine now free

WhatsApp Poll

WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Topics : Tech News Gemini AI Google's AI Google apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon