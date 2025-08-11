Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

Google has expanded Gemini Live’s capabilities with real-time integration into Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep for Android and iOS. The update allows users to manage schedules, reminders, and notes directly within live conversations.

The integration, first teased at Google I/O 2025 in May, moves Gemini Live towards more personalised functionality by linking it with widely used Google apps. Users can now create Calendar events, set Task reminders, and add notes to Keep without leaving the chat interface.

How it works

ALSO READ: OpenAI says GPT-5 is a major upgrade and a step towards AGI: What's new The rollout, which began limited testing in late June, is now more widely available. It starts with integration for Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, enabling actions like adding events mid-chat or pulling location details instantly.

On Samsung devices, Gemini Live also connects with Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. According to 9To5Google, when enabled, the interface shows the app name above fullscreen controls along with a loading indicator. Actions, such as creating a list, prompt confirmation messages and an “Undo” option for quick edits. Users can reference apps directly — for example, “Create a new task in Tasks” — or make general queries like “Do I have any reminders today?” to trigger responses. The features work alongside Gemini Live’s video and screen sharing, allowing, for instance, immediate event creation when dates are detected in the user’s environment or on-screen.