Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

Google's Gemini Live now supports real-time integration with Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, enabling users to manage schedules, reminders, and notes directly in live chats on Android and iOS

Gemini Live
Gemini Live rolls out Google Calendar
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has expanded Gemini Live’s capabilities with real-time integration into Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep for Android and iOS. The update allows users to manage schedules, reminders, and notes directly within live conversations.
 
The integration, first teased at Google I/O 2025 in May, moves Gemini Live towards more personalised functionality by linking it with widely used Google apps. Users can now create Calendar events, set Task reminders, and add notes to Keep without leaving the chat interface.

How it works

The rollout, which began limited testing in late June, is now more widely available. It starts with integration for Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep, enabling actions like adding events mid-chat or pulling location details instantly. 
 
On Samsung devices, Gemini Live also connects with Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. According to 9To5Google, when enabled, the interface shows the app name above fullscreen controls along with a loading indicator. Actions, such as creating a list, prompt confirmation messages and an “Undo” option for quick edits.
 
Users can reference apps directly — for example, “Create a new task in Tasks” — or make general queries like “Do I have any reminders today?” to trigger responses. The features work alongside Gemini Live’s video and screen sharing, allowing, for instance, immediate event creation when dates are detected in the user’s environment or on-screen.

Rollout status

While some users gained access in late June, the rollout has been gradual. The integration is now appearing in both stable and beta versions of the Google app on Android, as well as on iOS, broadening access to Gemini Live’s personal data tools.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI restores GPT-4o to ChatGPT Plus after user backlash over removal

Garena Free Fire Max: August 11 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Tech Wrap Aug 8: OpenAI GPT-5, Asus Vivobook S16, Grok Imagine now free

WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Topics :Tech NewsGemini AIGoogle's AIGoogle apps

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story