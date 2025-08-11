Instagram's Map: How to share location, explore posts, and adjust settings

Instagram’s new Map feature has rolled out a few days ago, quickly drawing attention for its location-sharing capabilities. According to The Verge, Meta says the feature is opt-in only, allowing people to share their active location with select friends or explore posts and Reels based on tagged locations. The company notes that users have full control over whether to enable location sharing. Although it has sparked a wave of concern among many users regarding privacy concerns.

However, as of now, the core Map functionality is only available in select regions, and India is not part of it. Nevertheless, here is the full detail on how it works:

Sharing your location with others According to the Instagram support page, when you open Instagram’s map for the first time, location sharing is turned off by default. If you decide to enable it, your location will appear on the map at the top of your inbox, as well as in other features like Notes. To use this option, your device’s location services must be switched on. ALSO READ: Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps You can adjust your map location settings at any time, including toggling location sharing on or off and selecting who can see your location. Location sharing is limited to accounts that follow you back, ensuring it’s only visible to mutual connections.

If enabled, your location updates whenever you open Instagram and disappear after 24 hours unless you reopen the app. On the map, the following icon means: Blue arrow: Location sharing is on.

Red dot: Location sharing is off.

Orange triangle: Location permissions need to be enabled. ALSO READ: Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new How to turn off your Instagram Map location If you simply want to turn off Instagram Maps location sharing, here’s how Instagram says you can disable the feature in the app on both Android and iOS: Tap Messages in the top right of Feed.

Tap Map at the top of your inbox.

Tap Settings in the top right and select “no one”

Tap Update at the bottom to save your changes. How to send a location request If someone isn’t sharing their location with you, you can send them a request, with the following steps