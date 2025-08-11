Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI redeem codes for August 11 to win Bento Love backpack: Steps to get it

BGMI redeem codes for August 11 to win Bento Love backpack: Steps to get it

A fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes went live on August 11, giving players a chance to unlock the Bento Love Backpack. Each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of ten players

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Aug 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Krafton India has introduced the thirteenth wave of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total active code count to 650. Each wave contains 50 exclusive codes that grant access to items like character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This round’s rewards feature the Bento Love backpack, available through one of the newly issued codes.
 
Rewards can be claimed via the official BGMI redemption website, with all codes set to expire on September 12, 2025. Krafton has also advised that any codes obtained or entered via unofficial platforms will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 11:

  • DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND
  • DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4
  • DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC
  • DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P
  • DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF
  • DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW
  • DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB
  • DUZIZUK7F5679DT8
  • DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN
  • DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ
  • DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA
  • DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH
  • DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX
  • DUZOZVXDH667P4SP
  • DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW
  • DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA
  • DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB
  • DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM
  • DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD
  • DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P
  • DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP
  • DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G
  • DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV
  • DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN
  • DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8
  • DUZBFZHGH967F9AG
  • DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7
  • DUZBHZCAW33CER8C
  • DUZBIZERF97HJUGS
  • DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN
  • DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48
  • DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP
  • DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ
  • DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB
  • DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU
  • DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX
  • DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH
  • DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM
  • DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD
  • DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT
  • DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP
  • DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8
  • DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD
  • DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G
  • DUZCDZMURC43URE8
  • DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9
  • DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V
  • DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ
  • DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE
  • DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Topics: Gaming online games online gaming Technology Battlegrounds

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

