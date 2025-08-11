BGMI redeem codes for August 11 to win Bento Love backpack: Steps to get it

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 11:
- DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND
- DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4
- DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC
- DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P
- DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF
- DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW
- DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB
- DUZIZUK7F5679DT8
- DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN
- DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ
- DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA
- DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH
- DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX
- DUZOZVXDH667P4SP
- DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW
- DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA
- DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB
- DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM
- DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD
- DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P
- DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP
- DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G
- DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV
- DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN
- DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8
- DUZBFZHGH967F9AG
- DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7
- DUZBHZCAW33CER8C
- DUZBIZERF97HJUGS
- DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN
- DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48
- DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP
- DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ
- DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB
- DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU
- DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX
- DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH
- DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM
- DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD
- DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT
- DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP
- DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8
- DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD
- DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G
- DUZCDZMURC43URE8
- DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9
- DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V
- DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ
- DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE
- DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app