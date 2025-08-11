BGMI redeem codes for August 11 to win Bento Love backpack: Steps to get it

Krafton India has introduced the thirteenth wave of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total active code count to 650. Each wave contains 50 exclusive codes that grant access to items like character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. This round’s rewards feature the Bento Love backpack, available through one of the newly issued codes.

Rewards can be claimed via the official BGMI redemption website, with all codes set to expire on September 12, 2025. Krafton has also advised that any codes obtained or entered via unofficial platforms will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 11:

DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND

DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4

DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC

DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P

DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF

DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW

DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB

DUZIZUK7F5679DT8

DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN

DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ

DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA

DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH

DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX

DUZOZVXDH667P4SP

DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW

DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA

DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB

DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM

DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD

DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P

DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP

DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G

DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV

DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN

DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8

DUZBFZHGH967F9AG

DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7

DUZBHZCAW33CER8C

DUZBIZERF97HJUGS

DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN

DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48

DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP

DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ

DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB

DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU

DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX

DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH

DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM

DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD

DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT

DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP

DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8

DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD

DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G

DUZCDZMURC43URE8

DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9

DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V

DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ

DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE

DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF