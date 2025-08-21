Pixel 10: Watch hands-on video, check specs, pricing and pre-order benefits

Google has launched the Pixel 10 series in India, encompassing the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Out of the bunch, the base Pixel 10 smartphone has received the most notable upgrades. This includes a triple camera setup at the back with a 5X telephoto camera, the new Tensor G5 chip, a brighter display, and support for magnetic Pixelsnap (Qi2) wireless charging. Google has also introduced new colours for the base model, such as Indigo and Lemongrass.

Pixel 10 series smartphones, excluding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are now available for pre-order in India, with benefits such as bank cashback, an exchange bonus on trade-in, and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans up to 24 months.