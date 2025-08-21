BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 21:
- EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU
- EGZCZD45397TXU68
- EGZDZTNSQEUSST88
- EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6
- EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8
- EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ
- EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG
- EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6
- EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU
- EGZKZ8886G968B87
- EGZLZRXVXF839W3X
- EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU
- EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ
- EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC
- EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84
- EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B
- EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS
- EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G
- EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN
- EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE
- EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF
- EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM
- EGZBCZ4593X66J6M
- EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE
- EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH
- EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH
- EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF
- EGZBHZ438UWNETNG
- EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7
- EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3
- EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP
- EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9
- EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF
- EGZBNZS7THRFXB46
- EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG
- EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP
- EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR
- EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H
- EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB
- EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS
- EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM
- EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9
- EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA
- EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR
- EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB
- EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C
- EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P
- EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8
- EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF
- EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
