BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

Krafton India has launched the 20th batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), pushing the total number to 1,000 codes. Each batch includes 50 unique codes that players can redeem for in-game rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. This update also features a dedicated code for users to get the Kar98K Silvermoon Tide weapon skin.

Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards portal, with validity lasting until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that codes acquired or activated through unofficial sources will be invalid and will not function.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 21:

EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU

EGZCZD45397TXU68

EGZDZTNSQEUSST88

EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6

EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8

EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ

EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG

EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6

EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU

EGZKZ8886G968B87

EGZLZRXVXF839W3X

EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU

EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ

EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC

EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84

EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B

EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS

EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G

EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN

EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE

EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF

EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM

EGZBCZ4593X66J6M

EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE

EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH

EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH

EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF

EGZBHZ438UWNETNG

EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7

EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3

EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP

EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9

EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF

EGZBNZS7THRFXB46

EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG

EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP

EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR

EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H

EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB

EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS

EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM

EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9

EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA

EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR

EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB

EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C

EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P

EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8

EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF

EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT