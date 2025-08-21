Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

BGMI redeem codes for August 21: How to win Kar98K's Silvermoon Tide skin

Krafton India has rolled out new BGMI redeem codes for August 21, including one that unlocks the Silvermoon Tide skin for the Kar98K. Each code is limited to use by just 10 players

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Krafton India has launched the 20th batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), pushing the total number to 1,000 codes. Each batch includes 50 unique codes that players can redeem for in-game rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. This update also features a dedicated code for users to get the Kar98K Silvermoon Tide weapon skin.
 
Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards portal, with validity lasting until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that codes acquired or activated through unofficial sources will be invalid and will not function.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 21:

  • EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU    
  • EGZCZD45397TXU68      
  • EGZDZTNSQEUSST88     
  • EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6  
  • EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8    
  • EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ   
  • EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG     
  • EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6      
  • EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU    
  • EGZKZ8886G968B87      
  • EGZLZRXVXF839W3X     
  • EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU  
  • EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ     
  • EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC
  • EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84    
  • EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B      
  • EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS   
  • EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G    
  • EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN     
  • EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE            
  • EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF      
  • EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM    
  • EGZBCZ4593X66J6M      
  • EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE  
  • EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH   
  • EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH    
  • EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF   
  • EGZBHZ438UWNETNG  
  • EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7        
  • EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3     
  • EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP   
  • EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9       
  • EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF 
  • EGZBNZS7THRFXB46      
  • EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG      
  • EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP       
  • EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR
  • EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H   
  • EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB  
  • EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS     
  • EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM    
  • EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9   
  • EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA    
  • EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR     
  • EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB   
  • EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C     
  • EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P     
  • EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8      
  • EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF     
  • EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

