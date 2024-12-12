Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

This year, electronics manufacturers introduced various devices tailored for creators, addressing challenges such as portability and on-the-go productivity. While products like the Apple MacBook Air M3 prioritized efficiency, others, like the GoPro Hero 13 Black, focused on creative versatility. Here are the top five creator-focused gadgets reviewed in 2024:

The GoPro Hero 13 Black remains a leader in the action camera segment, featuring upgrades like GPS reintroduction, Wi-Fi 6 support, enhanced thermal management, and improved battery performance. The camera's compatibility with HB-series lenses further extends its creative potential.

Strengths

GPS for location tagging and advanced features.

Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity.

Improved thermal management for challenging conditions.

Enhanced battery life.

Compatibility with HB-series lenses.

Weaknesses

Minimal internal upgrades from the previous model.

High reliance on additional accessories.

Premium pricing.

Price: ₹ 44,990

The LG MyView is a versatile 27-inch monitor designed for productivity and entertainment. It offers good color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and smart features, though its muted brightness limits HDR performance.

Strengths

Excellent color accuracy for professional tasks.

Wide viewing angles and anti-glare coating.

Smart features and connectivity options.

Weaknesses

Muted brightness affects HDR content quality.

Falls short as an entertainment display compared to competitors.

Price: ₹24,500

This portable photo printer excels in providing instant wireless prints with a user-friendly smartphone app. While the output quality is modest, it is a fun and engaging device for casual use.

Strengths

Compact and easy to use.

Reliable instant printing.

Weaknesses

Modest print quality.

In-app features need improvement.

Higher pricing compared to alternatives.

Price: ₹10,999

The MacBook Air M3 delivers excellent portability and performance with its 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and impressive 18-hour battery life. However, its fanless design may result in performance throttling during intensive tasks.

Strengths

Smooth performance with the M3 chip.

Exceptional battery life.

Thin-and-light design for portability.

Weaknesses

Performance throttling in power-intensive tasks.

No dedicated GPU.

High price.

Price: Rs 154,900 onwards

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a vibrant display, solid performance, and productivity-focused tools like DeX and SPen. However, its ergonomics and thermal management during intensive use leave room for improvement.

Strengths

Vibrant display for media consumption.

DeX and SPen for productivity.

Lightweight and sturdy build.

Weaknesses

Suboptimal ergonomics for prolonged use.

No Dolby Vision support.

Price: Rs 108,999 onwards