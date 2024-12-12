Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

This year, electronics manufacturers introduced various devices tailored for creators, addressing challenges such as portability and on-the-go productivity. While products like the Apple MacBook Air M3 prioritized efficiency, others, like the GoPro Hero 13 Black, focused on creative versatility. Here are the top five creator-focused gadgets reviewed in 2024:
The GoPro Hero 13 Black remains a leader in the action camera segment, featuring upgrades like GPS reintroduction, Wi-Fi 6 support, enhanced thermal management, and improved battery performance. The camera's compatibility with HB-series lenses further extends its creative potential.
Strengths
- GPS for location tagging and advanced features.
- Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity.
- Improved thermal management for challenging conditions.
- Enhanced battery life.
- Compatibility with HB-series lenses.
Weaknesses
- Minimal internal upgrades from the previous model.
- High reliance on additional accessories.
- Premium pricing.
Price: ₹ 44,990
The LG MyView is a versatile 27-inch monitor designed for productivity and entertainment. It offers good color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and smart features, though its muted brightness limits HDR performance.
Strengths
- Excellent color accuracy for professional tasks.
- Wide viewing angles and anti-glare coating.
- Smart features and connectivity options.
Weaknesses
- Muted brightness affects HDR content quality.
- Falls short as an entertainment display compared to competitors.
Price: ₹24,500
This portable photo printer excels in providing instant wireless prints with a user-friendly smartphone app. While the output quality is modest, it is a fun and engaging device for casual use.
Strengths
- Compact and easy to use.
- Reliable instant printing.
Weaknesses
- Modest print quality.
- In-app features need improvement.
- Higher pricing compared to alternatives.
Price: ₹10,999
The MacBook Air M3 delivers excellent portability and performance with its 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and impressive 18-hour battery life. However, its fanless design may result in performance throttling during intensive tasks.
Strengths
- Smooth performance with the M3 chip.
- Exceptional battery life.
- Thin-and-light design for portability.
Weaknesses
- Performance throttling in power-intensive tasks.
- No dedicated GPU.
- High price.
Price: Rs 154,900 onwards
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a vibrant display, solid performance, and productivity-focused tools like DeX and SPen. However, its ergonomics and thermal management during intensive use leave room for improvement.
Strengths
- Vibrant display for media consumption.
- DeX and SPen for productivity.
- Lightweight and sturdy build.
Weaknesses
- Suboptimal ergonomics for prolonged use.
- No Dolby Vision support.
Price: Rs 108,999 onwards