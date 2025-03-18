Google Pixel 9a: Here's what to expect from upcoming Apple iPhone 16e rival

Successor to the Google Pixel 8a, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon. The upcoming smartphone from the house of Google is likely to rival the iPhone 16e, which was launched recently. According to media reports, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-orders starting March 19. Here’s what consumers can expect from the upcoming Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

The Pixel 9a is expected to have flat side rails, moving away from the visor-style camera design seen in recent Google 9 series phones. Instead, it will likely feature a flat, pill-shaped camera module with two lenses, each outlined by a small ring and sitting flush with the back. This design is similar to the look of LG smartphones before the company left the market.

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will likely include a 13MP Sony IMX712 front camera, keeping consistency across the lenses.

The phone is rumored to run on the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor used in the Pixel 9 series. It may also pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Pixel 9a: Expected specifications