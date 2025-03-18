Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 9a: Here's what to expect from upcoming Apple iPhone 16e rival

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be unveiled on March 19, reported 9to5Google. The upcoming smartphone will likely be powered by Tensor G4 chip and feature a 5100mAh battery

Google Pixel 9a Source: Android Headlines
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Successor to the Google Pixel 8a, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon. The upcoming smartphone from the house of Google is likely to rival the iPhone 16e, which was launched recently. According to media reports, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-orders starting March 19. Here’s what consumers can expect from the upcoming Pixel 9a.
 
Google Pixel 9a: What to expect 
The Pixel 9a is expected to have flat side rails, moving away from the visor-style camera design seen in recent Google 9 series phones. Instead, it will likely feature a flat, pill-shaped camera module with two lenses, each outlined by a small ring and sitting flush with the back. This design is similar to the look of LG smartphones before the company left the market.
 
The Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will likely include a 13MP Sony IMX712 front camera, keeping consistency across the lenses.
 
The phone is rumored to run on the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor used in the Pixel 9 series. It may also pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.
Pixel 9a: Expected specifications
  • Processor: Tensor G4 chip (same as other Pixel 9 series smartphones)
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED Actua display, FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13MP ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Front Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless
  • Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

